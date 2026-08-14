Your Fake Life Made Them Think We Have Money – Jowizaza’s Sister Blames Him Over Father’s Kidnap

Blessing Ezeokafor, daughter of kidnapped businessman and Jezco Group chairman, Chief Joseph Ezeokafor, has blamed her younger brother, Eberechukwu Ezeokafor, popularly known as Jowizaza, for what she described as the family’s current ordeal.

Blessing, who is reportedly the businessman’s first child, made the allegations in a series of social media posts while appealing for the release of her father.

Naija News reports that she claimed that her brother’s public display of wealth and lavish lifestyle created the impression that the family had huge financial resources.

According to her, this may have influenced the kidnappers to demand a much higher ransom after abducting their father.

She alleged that the ransom initially demanded was ₦700 million but was later increased to ₦1.5 billion. Blessing argued that the family did not have access to such an amount and was already facing heavy financial obligations.

The distressed daughter also accused Jowizaza of previously mismanaging their father’s business, claiming that he was eventually removed from his position as a director and placed on a monthly salary of ₦1 million.

She further claimed that despite the wealth associated with her brother’s online image, he did not have ₦100 million readily available.

She questioned how he could agree to a ₦700 million ransom when the family was allegedly struggling with debts.

She said: “Why Jowizaza my brother? You are the cause of this madness. Social media noise, when we don’t have that money. You use audio money to make hoodlums think the money is available.

She said: “Imagine, ₦1 Billion? If anything happens to my dad, I will hold you responsible. Making noise, when we are owing bank ₦40billion. And these people think the money is there, see what your madness exposing has done to us.

“Fake life claiming what we don’t have. You are owing banks FCMB N40 billion, no hope to pay, you are owing Union Bank, you are struggling, even American company I introduced you guys Feedco, yet you keep making noise. Now your madness has made people think we have money.

“Kidnappers they don’t have money, it is audio money, please leave my dad alone. Please release him, they are swimming in debt.

“Some idiots are saying I should not talk what I know.

“So you want those kidnappers to think we have money and refused to give them and kill him there? I will now become fatherless.

“At this point I need to talk so they can be talking reasonable of what we can provide. Dad needs his medication and I don’t want anything to happen to my dad.

“See coming to Facebook was the biggest mistake my brother made. We have simple life not exaggerating wealth. Any blogger that I see exaggerating our wealth again will have questions to answer.”