‘We Must Know How $3 Billion Was Spent’ – Rufai Oseni Challenges Tinubu Over Remark On NNPCL Refinery

Nigerian journalist, Rufai Oseni, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to explain to Nigerians how $3 billion was spent on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) refinery in Port Harcourt.

Naija News reports that Oseni’s remarks stemmed from Tinubu’s statement during a meeting with the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he said the NNPC refinery will come back to work.

Reacting, Rufai Oseni, during Arise Television’s Morning Show on Friday, berated Tinubu’s government regarding the inconsistent claims surrounding the refinery’s revitalisation.

He highlighted the contradiction: Tinubu congratulated the NNPCL on the refinery’s successful operation in 2024, but is now saying it would work again.

Rufai questioned the effectiveness of the $3 billion spent on the turnaround maintenance, suggesting that the money may have been wasted or mismanaged.

He said, “I don’t want to be dramatic, but Nigeria will make you mad as a human being. If you try to see what the government does in this country, you will go mad.

“As of the 26th of September 2024, president Tinubu congratulated the NNPC on the successful revitalisation of the Port Harcourt refinery.

“Today the president is saying the same refinery that he extended his congratulations on, will work again. So it didn’t work when he extended his congratulations? You see, they have made this country a joke.

“President Tinubu, as the father of the nation, before anything, we must know how that $3 billion was spent.

“After you spent $3 billion on the turnaround maintenance for a refinery, you said it worked in 2024, Today you are saying it will work again? No.”