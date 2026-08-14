Tinubu Sends Message To INEC Ahead Of Osun Gov Election

President Bola Tinubu has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure that Saturday’s Osun State governorship election is peaceful, transparent and credible.

Naija News reports that the election, scheduled for August 15, 2026, will feature 15 candidates seeking to govern the state for the next four years.

Among the prominent contenders are incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party (A), the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, and Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Tinubu, in a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said INEC must protect the integrity of the electoral process and ensure that voters are able to make their choices freely.

The President said, “As the people of Osun State head to the polling units to elect who will govern them in the next four years, I call on the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure orderly conduct of the election.

“The election must be transparent, free and fair. I urge INEC to ensure the integrity of the process.”

Tinubu said the off-cycle governorship election should provide the electoral commission with an opportunity to demonstrate its preparedness for the 2027 general elections.

“INEC must use this last off-cycle election as a test case to demonstrate to Nigerians their full preparedness for the 2027 polls,” he added.

The President said confidence in the electoral process would depend largely on the conduct of officials and the transparency of the exercise.

Tinubu Orders Maximum Security

Tinubu also directed the Inspector-General of Police and heads of other security agencies deployed for the election to provide adequate protection at polling units and other strategic locations.

He said, “I have charged the Inspector-General of Police and other heads of security outfits taking part in the election to provide maximum security at polling units.

“No room should be allowed for troublemakers to disrupt the process.”

The President said voters and electoral officials must be protected from intimidation or violence throughout the exercise.

“Electoral officials and voters must be protected so they can perform their civic duties without fear or intimidation,” he added.

Tinubu encouraged eligible voters to participate in the election peacefully and vote for candidates of their choice.

“Voters should feel confident to go out in their numbers to vote for the candidate of their choice as all measures necessary to ensure a peaceful, free and fair election have been put in place,” he said.

He also warned against actions capable of disrupting the electoral process.

The President said the credibility of the election would ultimately be measured by whether the final result reflected the wishes of Osun voters.

“Our elections must be credible, and the outcome of the Osun Governorship election must reflect the will of the people,” Tinubu declared.

He urged all stakeholders to support efforts aimed at ensuring a peaceful and credible election across the state.