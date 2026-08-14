Osun: ‘Political Thugs Have Been Mobilised Into Govt House’ – APC Claims

The campaign media committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the governorship election on the 15th of August, 2026, has raised an alarm over the alleged importation of political thugs.

Naija News reports that the media committee alleged that the thugs were brought into the government house.

Kehinde Ayantunji, who spoke on behalf of the committee, while addressing newsmen at the Correspondents’ Chapel in Osogbo, claimed that the thugs were imported from Lagos.

According to Ayantunji, the alleged political thugs were led by one Olowe and Iberu and accommodated by the Governor and his team.

Ayantunji further stated that the aim of the thugs is to disrupt the electoral process in the state capital, Osogbo and parts of Egbedore, if the election fails to turn out in their favour.

He stated, “As I’m speaking to you now, we have intelligence that a large number of political thugs have been mobilised into the government house. In the last two hours, they have been moving in and out, and our intelligence has confirmed that most of these people are not from this State.

“The two individuals who led those thugs are Olowe and Iberu; these are the codenames given to them at the government house this afternoon.

“They moved into the government house with, number one, a Lexus Jeep, Dark Ash colour, with registration number KRD207IS, a Toyota Corolla AKD 795 GR, a red Volkswagen Golf AGL719 and a Dark Ash Lexus Jeep with registration number KRD 210 KS.

“We are not just raising this alarm; we have double-checked our intelligence, and we have pictorial evidence of what we are saying here this afternoon.”

Speaking on the mission of the political thugs in the state, a few hours to the governorship election in Osun State, Ayantunji said, “Our intelligence confirmed that these suspected political thugs have been adequately mobilised, and any moment from now, they might be moving around. Their target is simple: having realised the imminent defeat in the state’s capital territory, that is Osogbo, Irepodun and Egbedore, the agenda is to mobilise them with funds and ammunition to destabilise Ward 5, Osogbo Local Government; Ward 4, Ward 8, Okini, Ido-Osun and Ofatedo towns of Egbedore Local Government.”

He called on the public and international community to hold the ruling political party in the state, Accord Party (A) and Governor Ademola Adeleke responsible for any attack on the electorate.

Ayantunji added, “We have to inform the members of the public, and we have to call on the security agents that we have been saying this, but it appears that security agencies are helpless, because we find it very difficult to believe why it’s difficult for security agents to arrest these thugs in the government house

“Therefore, we are telling the international community, to the security agents in Nigeria, and to all stakeholders that have anything to do with the Osun election, that if anything happens to our members tomorrow, or any electorate, Governor Ademola Adeleke should be held responsible for shielding political thugs in the government house.”