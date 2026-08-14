Ex-Plateau Assembly Speaker Dies In Jos

A former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Peter Ajang Azi, has died.

Azi, who served as Speaker of the state legislature between June 2015 and July 2018, died on Thursday in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

His family confirmed the development in a statement signed by John Daniel Azi, describing his death as a painful loss.

“With total submission to the will of God Almighty, the Azi Ajang Family announce the passing unto glory of their son, brother, and father, Rt. Hon. Peter Ajang Azi,” the statement read.

The family said the former lawmaker “peacefully joined his Lord” on Thursday, adding that details of his burial arrangements would be announced later.

Reacting to the development, the senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and former governor of the state, Simon Lalong, described Azi’s death as a “painful and devastating loss” to his family and the Plateau political community.

Lalong recalled Azi’s role during his administration, describing him as a dependable political associate who contributed to governance and policy formulation in the state.

“Rt. Hon. Azi was a trusted political ally and a committed member of the All Progressives Congress,” Lalong said.

He described the deceased as a politician known for humility, loyalty and commitment to grassroots service.

Azi served as Speaker during part of Lalong’s tenure as governor and was involved in legislative activities supporting the administration’s programmes.

Lalong, who also chairs the Conference of Former Speakers of State Houses of Assembly of Nigeria, said Azi remained active in the organisation and contributed to conversations on good governance and legislative integrity.

“Rt. Hon. Peter Azi was not only a former Speaker and distinguished public servant; he was a brother, a dependable political ally, and a strong member of our political family. His death has left a painful void that will be difficult to fill,” he said.

The former governor extended his condolences to Azi’s family, friends, political associates and the people of Plateau State.

Speaking on behalf of his family, the people of Plateau South and the Conference of Former Speakers, Lalong prayed for God to grant the bereaved family the strength to bear the loss and for the deceased to rest in peace.