Osun: Why I Dumped Adeleke For APC Candidate – Oyinlola

Former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has explained why he is backing the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, against Governor Ademola Adeleke in Saturday’s election.

Naija News reports that Oyinlola said his decision was influenced by the crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adeleke’s defection to the Accord Party without what he described as adequate consultation, and concerns over the distribution of development projects across the state.

The former governor spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

He said PDP leaders in Osun had anticipated that the party’s national crisis could eventually affect the state chapter and had begun considering an alternative platform for Adeleke.

Oyinlola said, “First, when the political party, Peoples Democratic Party, was hit by serious turbulence at the national level, we foresaw that it would eventually affect us at the state level.

“So, we thought of a way out. And that was why we were thinking of an alternate platform for our candidate to run with.”

Oyinlola said discussions had been ongoing with Adeleke before the governor travelled abroad, with an understanding that stakeholders would meet afterwards.

He said he was surprised to later learn through social media that Adeleke had resigned from the PDP and moved to Accord.

The former governor said, “Though we started the discussion with … the governor with the agreement that when they return from Atlanta, we will have a stakeholders’ meeting. Surprisingly, that did not come up.

“We only just saw on the social media that Mr Governor had resigned from our party and he had ported to the Accord Party.”

Oyinlola Faults Project Distribution

The former governor also accused the Adeleke administration of concentrating a substantial share of major projects in Ede, the governor’s hometown.

He argued that the founding principle of Osun State was based on balanced development across its various parts.

He further stated, “If you have to go back in history, the policy thrust of the founding fathers of Osun State was that there should be even and equal development of the state all around.

“What we have witnessed under the regime of Governor Adeleke is different.”

Oyinlola claimed that of about ₦362 billion spent on major projects across the senatorial districts, ₦260.5 billion was spent in Ede.

“When you skew things in preference to your own area, it does not augur well,” he said.

Oyinlola also rejected Adeleke’s claim that the governor bought him a vehicle.

He said the vehicle was provided by the Osun State Government under an existing law covering benefits for former governors.

“That is far from the truth. It is a sad development that the governor will continue to tell lies,” Oyinlola said.

He explained that the law entitled former governors to certain benefits, including the periodic replacement of official vehicles.

“It wasn’t Ademola that gave me the vehicle. It was the Osun State Government. It is a law of the state enacted by the House of Assembly,” he said.

Oyinlola added that other benefits, including security personnel, drivers and domestic support, were also provided for under the arrangement.

He said, “By the grace of God, I started buying a car when I was 21. When I was going to Government House, I went with my entire convoy.

“Why will he paint it like I went to beg? It is a very sad development. He should say it the way it is, and that it is a law, it is my entitlement and he still owes me three more vehicles.”

Ex-Governor Faults PDP Structure

Oyinlola further cited what he described as the weakening of the PDP’s internal structure in Osun as another reason for withdrawing support from Adeleke.

He said, “As the party, the engine oil that services a political party is a constant meeting.

“Today, anything pertaining to the party, you have to head to Ede. Our party headquarters in Osogbo has never for a long while held any meeting. And that is the arena through which politicians will rub their minds.”

The former governor insisted that supporting Oyebamiji did not contradict his political philosophy.

He recalled that he had previously backed former Governor Rauf Aregbesola shortly before an election after disagreements with the PDP.

“Let us get the facts right: it was because of what PDP did to me that made me support former Governor Rauf Aregbesola four days to the then election,” he said.

Oyinlola added that his background in the Nigerian Army had taught him to assess situations carefully before taking decisions.

He added, “As an officer who served for 30 solid years in the Nigerian Army, we do not jump into conclusions. You do appreciation and you draw up your conclusion that will lead you to a positive end.

“I think I have done that. I have no regrets whatsoever.”