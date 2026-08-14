Osun Guber: Police Announce Restriction Of Movement

Movement in and out of Osun State will be restricted from midnight on Friday as security agencies prepare for the state governorship election.

Naija News reports that the Nigeria Police Force said the restriction would cover major border routes leading into the state, with the Army expected to block the entry points as part of measures to maintain order during the election.

Only people carrying out essential duties, security operations and voters travelling to exercise their civic rights will be allowed to move during the restriction period.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Iniedu, disclosed the arrangement while speaking with journalists in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Thursday.

He said the measure was part of a wider security plan designed to prevent the movement of suspected troublemakers into the state.

The police have deployed more than 15,000 personnel across Osun State for the governorship poll.

About 30 Commissioners of Police will also be involved in the operation, with each of the 30 Local Government Areas assigned a Commissioner to coordinate security activities.

A Deputy Inspector-General of Police will oversee the overall security operation during the election, while Deputy Commissioners of Police and senior Mobile Police Force officers will assist with security coordination in the local government areas.

The police also disclosed that armed Mobile Police Force units had been deployed across the state.

Each local government area will have a unit made up of about 60 officers, while two additional units have been assigned to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Osogbo.

A helicopter and drone team have also arrived in the state to carry out aerial surveillance.

The equipment will be used to monitor areas of concern before, during and immediately after the election.

The police said preparations for the election began about three weeks before the poll as security agencies worked to position personnel and equipment across the state.

Residents have also been warned to stay away from electoral offences such as intimidation, stalking, vote buying and ballot-box snatching.

Parents and guardians have been urged to caution their children against getting involved in activities that could lead to arrest or prosecution.

A mobile court will be available to handle cases involving people arrested for electoral offences during the election.