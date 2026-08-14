Osun Election: Top Governorship Candidate Withdraws, Endorses Adeleke

The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Saturday’s Osun State election, Simon Adewale, has withdrawn from the race and endorsed the incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke, for a second term.

Adewale announced his decision during a press conference captured in a video posted by the Nigerian Tribune, saying it followed consultations with party leaders, supporters and other stakeholders.

He said the move was not driven by personal interest but by what he considered the wider interest of Osun State.

“After deep reflection and extensive consultation with party leaders, supporters and stakeholders, I have decided to withdraw from the Osun State governorship election,” he said.

Adewale said he had assessed the political situation in the state and concluded that Adeleke should be given another term to consolidate what he described as the achievements of his administration.

“I believe Governor Adeleke deserves another term to consolidate the progress of his administration, as recorded,” he said.

The former APM candidate subsequently declared his support for the governor.

“I am able to declare my full support for the re-election of His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke,” Adewale said.

He urged his supporters, party members and other residents of the state to support Adeleke at the poll.

“I call all my supporters, members of Allied Peoples Movement and the good people of Osun to join me in supporting the election,” he said.

Explaining his decision further, Adewale said political ambition should not take precedence over the welfare of citizens.

“This decision is about the future of Osun. Politics should always serve the people, and today I have chosen the path that I believe will best advance peace, stability, development and the collective interest of our state,” he said.

His withdrawal comes less than two days before the August 15 election.

Adewale’s decision follows another late realignment in the governorship contest.

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Adesina Adeyemi-Doro, had earlier withdrawn from the race and endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji.

Adeyemi-Doro said his decision followed consultations with supporters and party stakeholders.

While the APGA candidate threw his weight behind Oyebamiji, Adewale has chosen to support Adeleke, underscoring the last-minute political realignments ahead of the poll.