Osun Election: Heavy Security As INEC Intensifies Final Preparations

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office along the Gbongan-Ibadan Road in Osogbo, Osun State, was on Friday bustling with activities as preparations intensified for Saturday’s governorship election.

A heavy presence of security personnel was observed at the INEC premises as authorities made final arrangements for the deployment of personnel and materials across the 30 local government areas of the state.

Journalists and other election stakeholders were also at the commission’s office as preparations for the poll entered the final stage.

According to Channels Television, personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies were seen in large numbers at the INEC premises.

The security personnel are expected to be deployed to different parts of the state to provide security before, during and after the election.

Civil society organisations, journalists and election observers were also among those at the commission’s office to monitor the final preparations.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Osun State, Oluwatoyin Babalola, was also said to be meeting with National Commissioners and supporting Resident Electoral Commissioners from other states as part of efforts to ensure a smooth conduct of the election.

Naija News reports that the election will take place in 3,763 polling units spread across 332 wards in the 30 local government areas of Osun State.

The exercise is expected to attract voters from across the state, with major political parties intensifying their mobilisation ahead of the poll.

INEC has repeatedly assured stakeholders that adequate preparations have been made for the election and urged voters to exercise their franchise peacefully.

Meanwhile, INEC disclosed that 1,906,390 Permanent Voter Cards had been collected by registered voters ahead of the election.

The figure represents 81.50 per cent of the 2,339,233 registered voters in the state.

The commission’s National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He said the remaining 426,842 PVCs, representing 18.50 per cent of registered voters, had been kept safely with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The commission said, “Out of the total of 2,339,233 registered voters in the State, 1,906,390 PVCs, representing 81.50 per cent, have been collected. The remaining 426,842 PVCs, representing 18.50 per cent, have been safely deposited with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in line with the Commission’s established practice.”

INEC also explained that some registered voters whose PVCs were damaged, defaced or lost had applied for replacement cards.

According to the commission, 6,101 applicants printed downloadable copies of their PVCs.

“Similarly, it should be noted that some persons with damaged, defaced, or lost PVCs applied for replacement of their cards. A total of 6,101 among those who applied printed downloadable copies of their PVCs,” INEC stated.