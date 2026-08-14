Opposition Coalition Postpones Summit, Announces New Date

The G100, a coalition of opposition politicians, has rescheduled its proposed Summit of Opposition Political Parties from August 18 to Monday, August 31, 2026.

The group said the decision followed consultations with the six participating political parties and members of the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives.

Naija News reports that the development was contained in a statement issued by Salihu Moh. Lukman on behalf of the G100 on Thursday.

The group explained that the adjustment became necessary because the National Peace Summit, scheduled for August 18, is expected to attract the leadership and key stakeholders of the political parties involved in the G100 consultations.

According to the statement, discussions with the parties and members of the Minority Caucus produced a broad consensus that the G100 summit would be more beneficial if held after the National Peace Summit.

It said the new date would provide more time for internal consultations and preparations ahead of the opposition summit.

The G100 said it had, in recent days, held extensive engagements with the leadership and principal stakeholders of the six participating opposition parties, as well as members of the Minority Caucus.

The group described the consultations as “frank, substantive and encouraging.”

“We have been particularly encouraged by the seriousness with which the parties have approached these conversations and by the energy behind the deliberations. There is a clear recognition across the different parties that this is an important moment for Nigeria’s democracy and that the opposition must begin to engage one another with greater purpose and structure,” it said.

The G100 added that the consultations had also revealed a willingness among the opposition parties to work together despite their differences.

“What we have enjoyed most about these consultations is their candour. There are differences, as there should be, but there is also a genuine willingness to listen, to interrogate the available options and to explore practical areas of cooperation.

“The quality of the conversations gives us confidence that the August 31 Summit can be both substantive and consequential,” it said.

The group said it would use the additional time before the summit to continue consultations with the participating parties and other stakeholders.

It added that it would also further develop the proposals and frameworks to be presented for consideration at the summit.

The G100 said details of the programme and venue for the August 31 event would be announced in due course.