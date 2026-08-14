Ondo Pastor Quits Christianity, Embraces Ifá Tradition

A popular Ondo State cleric, Olabanjo Felix Gold, has announced his decision to leave Christianity and embrace Ìṣẹ̀ṣe, the indigenous Yoruba spiritual tradition, identifying himself as a Babalawo.

Olabanjo, who previously founded Image of God Evangelical and Prophetic Ministries, disclosed the development in a video shared online.

In the recording, the former pastor said his personal spiritual journey had led him away from Christianity and into the practice of Ifá.

He introduced himself by a new spiritual identity, saying he was formerly known as Pastor Olabanjo Felix Gold but now goes by the name Ifawamiri Aworan Olodumare.

Olabanjo said his transition into Ìṣẹ̀ṣe followed a period of spiritual reflection and guidance from practitioners of the traditional faith.

He described himself as a Babalawo and acknowledged traditional spiritual elders whom he said played significant roles in his journey.

The former cleric particularly thanked his Oluwo, Baba Aifuwapẹ Oluṣẹgun Latunji, whom he identified as the Araba of Isararemọ.

He also expressed appreciation to other individuals who, according to him, supported and guided him during the transition.

Speaking on his new path, Olabanjo highlighted what he described as the importance of elders and mentorship within indigenous Yoruba spiritual practice.

He said the guidance he received helped shape his decision to fully embrace Ìṣẹ̀ṣe and Ifá.

The former pastor also made strong remarks about his previous faith and other religions he described as foreign, while declaring his commitment to his new religious belief.

Olabanjo said he now regarded Ìṣẹ̀ṣe as the spiritual path he wished to follow.

He rejected Christianity and other foreign religions, describing them from his personal perspective as false, while presenting the Yoruba traditional religion as the authentic path for him.