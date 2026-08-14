Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 14th August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 14th August, 2026.

The Federal Government has said it will use the latest fiscal transparency report by the United States Department of State as an external benchmark to further strengthen ongoing reforms in public financial management.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, said this in a statement on Thursday while responding to the report, which assessed Nigeria against the US Department of State’s minimum fiscal transparency requirements.

Naija News reports that Nigeria failed the minimum fiscal transparency requirements for the second consecutive year, with the U.S Department of State saying the country made no significant progress in improving its financial management and opening up its public finances in 2025.

In its 2026 Fiscal Transparency Report released Tuesday, the department assessed 139 governments and the Palestinian Authority, with only 73 meeting the minimum standards.

Of the 67 that did not, 14 made significant progress, while 53, including Nigeria, were marked as making no progress.

Reacting to the feedback, Dare said the Federal Government noted the findings but urged that they be properly contextualised, stressing that the report should not be regarded as a comprehensive assessment of Nigeria’s fiscal governance.

He said the US Fiscal Transparency Report focused particularly on the public disclosure of national budget information, government contracts and natural-resource licences.

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd.), has said he was powerless to save his childhood friend, the late General Mamman Jiya Vatsa, after a military commission found him linked to the December 1985 coup plot against his administration.

Babangida disclosed this during a programme on Badeggi 90.1 FM Radio, Minna, as part of activities marking his 85th birthday anniversary, which will be celebrated on Monday, August 17, 2026.

Naija News reports that Vatsa was executed for treason in March 1986, following his alleged involvement in the coup plot.

Babangida, who reflected on his relationship with the late military officer, said he initially found it difficult to believe reports linking Vatsa to the alleged coup because of their long-standing friendship and shared military background.

Babangida also revisited the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s freest and fairest elections.

He described the decision as one of the most difficult of his military career, but maintained that it was taken collectively in what the authorities at the time considered to be the overall interest of the country.

Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor (rtd), has stated that politicians and other individuals making inciting comments should be arrested.

Naija News reports that Irabor stated this on Thursday during an appearance on Channels Television.

His call is against the backdrop of a recent statement by the Senator representing Osun East, Francis Fadahunsi, who was captured in a viral video telling his supporters to kill members of the Accord Party ahead of the governorship election in the state.

He also demanded the arrest of Islamic clerics Sani Jingir and Ahmad Gumi over inciting statements they had made at different times.

The Presidential Working Group on the State Police Bill has extended the deadline for stakeholders to submit memoranda and position papers on the proposed legislation.

Naija News reports that the new deadline is Friday, August 21, 2026, at 5 pm.

The extension was announced on Thursday by the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu and Chairman of the Working Group, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The decision gives individuals, institutions and organisations additional time to submit their views on the proposed reform of Nigeria’s policing architecture.

Gbajabiamila said the extension was intended to broaden consultations and ensure that submissions on the proposed legislation were substantive and technically sound.

He said the importance of the proposed reform to Nigeria’s internal security made it necessary to give stakeholders more time to examine the issues and contribute meaningfully.

President Bola Tinubu has assured residents of Osun State of adequate security before, during and after Saturday’s governorship election, urging voters to come out and exercise their franchise without fear or intimidation.

Tinubu gave the assurance on Thursday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign rally in Osogbo, where the party presented its candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, ahead of the poll.

Represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the President said security arrangements had been put in place across the state to protect voters and ensure a peaceful electoral process.

“Let me assure all Osun indigenes that adequate security has been provided all over the state to ensure people come out to cast their votes for the candidate of their choice without any fear or intimidation,” Tinubu said.

The President urged residents to participate freely in the election, while advising them to make what he described as a wise choice.

The presidential candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has said the party will collaborate with other opposition political parties to present Nigerians with a credible alternative in the 2027 general elections.

Makinde, who is also the Governor of Oyo State, spoke on Thursday at the APM national convention held at the Dr Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu Square, Government House, Bauchi.

Naija News reports that the governor stressed the importance of a strong opposition to the survival of democracy, charging the newly elected leadership of the party to work with other opposition groups ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said the next general election should be centred on measurable improvements in the lives of Nigerians rather than political slogans, campaign promises and government announcements.

Makinde said Nigerians experienced economic policies through their purchasing power, adding that the impact of government policies should be assessed by their effect on everyday life.

Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi Oke has criticised Itunu Onadeko, the partner of late actress Temitope Osoba, over his claims about their relationship and the circumstances surrounding Osoba’s death.

Naija News reports that Osoba, who had battled breast cancer after undergoing surgery in November 2024, died on August 4, 2026, after nearly two years of treatment.

Onadeko later made claims about Osoba’s condition, including allegations that she had been using hard drugs.

He also claimed that Osoba died at a police station in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Reacting to the situation in a statement on her Instagram page, Oshodi Oke questioned why Onadeko allegedly remained with Osoba for about two years if he was aware of the alleged drug use.

The actress also questioned why the relationship reportedly continued for such a long period without a formal introduction between the families or marriage.

Oshodi Oke further raised concerns over claims that Osoba was asked to leave Onadeko’s home after the money raised publicly for her medical treatment had reportedly been exhausted.

She alleged that Osoba received millions of naira through donations during her battle with cancer but was later told to leave when the funds were no longer available.

According to Oshodi Oke, the situation raised questions about what happened between Osoba and her partner during the period she was undergoing treatment.

A longtime backup singer to the late Nigerian Juju and Highlife musician, Iyun Ajilore, popularly known as Saint Janet, has explained why the singer moved from gospel-influenced Juju music to songs with sexually suggestive themes.

Naija News reports that the backup singer, Sunkanmi, also known as Suko, said the change was driven largely by audience response, increased bookings and higher earnings at social events.

Suko, who said he had known Saint Janet for more than 25 years, spoke during an interview with Alejo TV on Tuesday.

According to him, he first met the singer when she worked as a backup vocalist for Nurse Kenge, while he was a freelance drummer.

Leicester City are being put up for sale for more than £200m, with Thai owners, King Power preparing to end their 16-year association with the club.

Leicester City have appointed US investment bank Citigroup to oversee the process, with an eight-page sales brochure being circulated to potential buyers under the title ‘Project Lineup’.

The document includes Leicester’s men’s and women’s teams, the 32,000-capacity King Power Stadium and the Seagrave training facility, which opened in 2020 and is valued at £121m. Belgian sister club OH Leuven is also included in the sale.

Citigroup values Leicester’s physical assets at more than £200m, although no specific price has been placed on the club’s teams.

The brochure describes Leicester as “a rare opportunity to acquire a club with an excellent track record of winning promotions to higher divisions”.

Chelsea have set a Friday deadline for clubs interested in Enzo Fernandez to submit offers of at least £120m for the midfielder.

The decision is aimed at bringing an end to the uncertainty surrounding the Argentina international’s future at Stamford Bridge before the start of the new season.

According to BBC Sport, Chelsea have set 5 pm BST on Friday as the deadline and are expected to stand firm on their valuation of the 25-year-old.

Naija News reports that Fernandez’s future at Chelsea has been uncertain since March when the midfielder reportedly raised the possibility of leaving the club for Real Madrid.

His agent, Javier Pastore, later claimed that Fernandez was underpaid and wanted to leave following a difficult season for the London club.

Chelsea finished 10th in the Premier League last season and ended the campaign without a trophy after losing the FA Cup final to Manchester City.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.