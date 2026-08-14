New Zealand Withdraws Support For Infantino Ahead Of FIFA Re-election

New Zealand have broken ranks with the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) by withdrawing their support for FIFA president Gianni Infantino ahead of his bid for a fourth term.

New Zealand Football (NZF) said decisions taken within FIFA had contributed to a breakdown in trust and increased division in international football.

The governing body also called for an independent review of the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise Scheme, which included plans to sell 20 per cent of the World Cup’s commercial rights to private investors.

“New Zealand Football is also seeking an independent review of the steps undertaken to develop the Fifa Forward Enterprise Scheme (FFE),” the FA’s statement read.

“After careful consideration, NZF has formed the view that decisions and actions within FIFA have contributed to a breakdown in trust and increased division within international football, and that an independent review is required to restore confidence and trust.

“NZF believes this point in time represents an opportunity for all FIFA member associations to advocate for stronger governance, accountability and transparency which are fundamental in maintaining confidence in the administration of the global game.”

Infantino has already lost the backing of three regional confederations, including European governing body UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and CONCACAF.

However, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and South American governing body CONMEBOL remain behind the 56-year-old.

New Zealand have also joined individual member associations, including England, Wales, Norway, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, in refusing to support Infantino’s re-election.

New Zealand is the only one of Oceania’s 11 members to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. NZF chief executive Andrew Pragnell said the proposed review must be independent rather than an internal exercise.

“We’ve called for an independent review specifically because what we don’t want to see is a sort of in-house quick washover of this,” the FA said.

“An independent review is something else that has been called for by other confederations that will help restore some of the trust.”

The Oceania Football Confederation has welcomed FIFA’s decision to abandon the FFE proposal but has not withdrawn its support for Infantino.

“The OFC Executive Committee welcomes FIFA’s decision to withdraw the FFE proposal and its commitment to review the issues surrounding the project,” the statement said.

“The OFC recognises the progress achieved over the last decade in advancing football development in Oceania under Fifa’s leadership and encourages Fifa to use the review as an opportunity to identify and implement any changes that may be necessary.”