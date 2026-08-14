Orders From Above – Naval Officer Redeployed After Arresting Osun APC Candidate Caught With Gun

The Naval Commander who ordered the arrest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly candidate for Atakumosa East/West Local Government Area of Osun State, Hon. Babatunde Komolafe Festus, over alleged possession of a gun has been redeployed,

Sources told Sahara Reporters that the politician has been released following what sources described as “orders from above.”

According to the aforementioned publication, the Commander was redeployed on the strength of an order from above shortly after the arrest became viral and sparked public outrage

“The Naval Commander who arrested Komolafe and the other suspects has been redeployed.

“When the news went viral, those from above became agitated and the Commander who had the effrontery to order such arrest was made a scapegoat,” the source said.

It was also gathered that Komolafe, who was allegedly arrested with a gun, has been freed based on an order from senior authorities.

“They have freed the House of Assembly Candidate Komolafe based on orders from those high up.

“After the report went viral, instead of taking action, they let Komolafe go while the Naval officer who stood up to the occasion was punished,” a source said.

The development comes shortly after Komolafe was reportedly apprehended by Nigerian Navy personnel in his hometown, Ifewara, Osun State, while allegedly in possession of a firearm.

Naija News reports heightened political tension and concerns over alleged threats and inflammatory statements by political actors as the Osun State governorship election, scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026, approaches.