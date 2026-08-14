Why Should I Be Concerned About Someone Sitting In Low Environment With ₦500 Data? – Melaye Blasts Critics

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dino Melaye, has slammed those criticising his public display of wealth amid the hardship faced by many Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Melaye, in an interview with KAA Truths published on Thursday, said he is more concerned about what God thinks of him than public opinions.

Melaye insisted that criticism about his lavish lifesty does not affect his life or finances.

He said, “I don’t actually care what people say about me, and I don’t give it any significance. I’m only worried about what God thinks about me. And once I’ve sorted that out, what man thinks is not important. I’ve never given it a thought, and I will not.

“I don’t care whether anybody likes it or not. It doesn’t bother me. I don’t read comments, so I don’t feel perturbed, I don’t get disturbed. That won’t stop me from posting the next picture.

“When somebody sitting in a low environment, possibly operating on N500 of data, decides to write anything on social media. Why should that be of concern to me, when it won’t affect my next meal, won’t affect my next trip, won’t even affect my bank balance?

“But when I see good things, I appreciate them and pray to God: ‘God, I want to get this.’”

The former lawmaker also defended his public display of wealth, saying he regarded the properties and other things he showed on social media as an expression of gratitude to God.

He added, “What you see me do is a declaration of assets. What you see me do is appreciating my God.

“By the time you see me post anything about my house or my properties, I always follow it with a line acknowledging that this is not by my effort, not by my strength, it is only by the grace of the Almighty God, an unmerited favour given my background.”