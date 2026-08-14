‘Our Best Not Good Enough’ – Madugu Apologises As Super Falcons Miss World Cup

Super Falcons head coach, Justine Madugu, has apologised to Nigerians following the team’s failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Madugu admitted that poor finishing and defensive mistakes contributed to Nigeria’s 2-1 defeat to South Africa in the Confederation of African Football play-off at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on Thursday.

Speaking in a post-match interview posted by News Central TV on Friday, the coach accepted responsibility for the disappointing result.

“I have to apologise to Nigerians over our inability to make it to the World Cup. We are very sorry. It was not our intention.

“We came, did the best that we could, but our best was not good enough.

“And we’re very sorry for that, and we take full responsibility for everything that happened. There can always be a next time. I’m sorry,” Madugu said.

Naija News reports that the Super Falcons had already lost their automatic World Cup qualification opportunity after a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in the WAFCON quarter-finals.

However, the defeat gave Nigeria another chance through the continental play-off.

The Falcons were unable to take advantage of the opportunity as South Africa punished their defensive mistakes and advanced with a 2-1 victory.

Thembi Kgatlana opened the scoring for South Africa in the 56th minute before Refiloe Jane doubled the lead in the 77th minute.

Nigeria pulled one goal back in added time through Christy Ucheibe, who converted from the penalty spot after a VAR review awarded the Falcons a penalty and resulted in Jane being sent off.

Despite the late opportunity, Nigeria could not find an equaliser.

‘We Were Not Clinical’

Madugu said the Falcons created enough opportunities to win the game but failed to convert them.

“We had chances. Still, the conversion was another problem. And, uh, we made some little errors at the back. They capitalized on that, and, uh, they got the goals that they also got,” he said.

The coach said individual mistakes and poor decision-making contributed to the goals conceded by Nigeria.

“It is something that we really regret and feel very sorry about because it was more of individual errors in terms of decision-making that accounted for what actually happened,” Madugu said.

He also admitted that the team had struggled to convert its chances throughout the tournament.

“Of course, we will say we have a goal-scoring problem because we have not been clinical in front of goal. We have not been clinical. We create several chances, but we are very wasteful with the opportunities that always come our way.

“If we were very clinical in front of goal—I mean, we would have been scoring a lot of goals,” he added.

According to Madugu, Nigeria had enough chances in the first half to put the match beyond South Africa’s reach.

“So, we have to blame ourselves for it. We have to blame ourselves because we did not take the chances that keep coming our way. This was a game we would have finished since first half based on the opportunities that we had, but we couldn’t utilize them,” he said.

The coach also compared the two sides’ finishing, saying South Africa made better use of their opportunities.

“In the second half, we still got chances. How many chances did South Africa get? But because they were more clinical, they converted the chances that came their way. Today, they are the ones that won the match,” Madugu noted.

Nigeria Miss World Cup For First Time

Naija News understands that the defeat means Nigeria will miss the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time since the competition began in 1991.

The Super Falcons had featured in every edition of the tournament before the setback in Morocco.

South Africa, meanwhile, have secured passage to the intercontinental play-off tournament, where they will have another opportunity to qualify for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

The result brings a disappointing end to Nigeria’s World Cup qualification campaign and leaves the Super Falcons facing questions over their finishing and defensive organisation.