Osun: Killings, Violence In The Run-up To The Voting Is It Fair? – Laolu Akande Faults Tinubu’s Comment

The former Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to ex-Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, has criticised President Bola Tinubu over the ‘all is fair in politics’ remark.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu, during a meeting with the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, declared that all is fair in politics, saying, “Those who would take it from me will try. They will try. All is fair in politics, and there is equal opportunity.”

However, Akande, while speaking about the upcoming governorship election in Osun State on Channels Television programme, Inside Sources, described the election as a test of Tinubu’s ‘all is fair in politics’ comment, stressing that the world would be watching.

According to him, Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State will show Nigerians what to expect in the 2027 general polls.

Akande further questioned if the killings and violence in the run-up to the voting are fair.

He said, “Osun Decides is the first test of all is fair in politics with EFCC’s moves, viral threats and blood on the streets, Saturday’s poll will signal what 2027 election would look like.

“Osun gubernatorial election is the last off-cycle before the 2027 general polls in Nigeria, even more importantly, it’s the first election to be conducted after the President told us that all is fair in politics. That statement is now hanging over Osun like a cloud, so we must ask, which of these is fair?

“The killings and violence in the run-up to the voting is it fair? The EFCC’s attempt to freeze Osun State government’s account close to the poll, an action that the President hurriedly reverse in a statement, is it fair?

“That is why everyone is watching, the opposition, civil society organizations, international community, and I’m sure that the President himself is keeping an eye on what is happening.”