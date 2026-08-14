Kwankwaso Ally Dumps NDC For APC

A long-time ally of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Kabiru Adamu Abdullahi, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News understands that Abdullahi, who had been associated with the Kwankwasiyya political movement for nearly three decades, announced his resignation from the NDC in a letter addressed to the party chairman of Kofar Ruwa Ward in Dala Local Government Area of Kano State.

He said his decision followed what he described as years of unfulfilled promises within the party, adding that he would now support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid on the platform of the APC.

“I have been with Kwankwaso for 29 years but have only benefited from failed promises. I will go to where I will be respected more,” Abdullahi said.

The politician said his prolonged association with Kwankwaso had not produced the political recognition and benefits he expected.

In his resignation letter, Abdullahi thanked the NDC for the opportunity to serve but announced that his withdrawal from the party took immediate effect.

He subsequently declared support for the APC and Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

According to Daily Trust, Abdullahi’s defection comes months after he publicly defended Kwankwaso amid political controversy in Kano State.

Earlier in the year, he reportedly swore on the Qur’an while insisting that Kwankwaso did not direct Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to defect to the APC.