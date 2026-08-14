Kalu Reports Tinubu To EU Over Alleged Certificate Forgery (Video)

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and lawyer, Kalu Kalu, has petitioned the European Commission (EU) over allegations surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s academic credentials and what he described as a subversion of Nigeria’s constitutional order.

Naija News reports that Kalu submitted the petition on Friday in Brussels, Belgium, alleging that the President presented questionable academic credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He also alleged that Tinubu failed to provide details of his primary and secondary education in his submissions to the electoral commission.

Speaking after submitting the petition, the ADC chieftain said he approached the European Commission to draw attention to what he considered constitutional violations in Nigeria.

“Good afternoon to the whole world. I am here at the European Commission to submit a petition to the European Union concerning the subversion of constitutional order in Nigeria,” Kalu said.

He alleged that the President’s academic documents submitted to INEC contained irregularities and argued that the matter raised questions about his eligibility for the 2027 election.

“He did this because of his forged academic credentials, where he submitted to INEC for the 2027 general elections, and he did not state the primary school and the secondary school he attended,” he alleged.

Kalu cited Section 137 of the 1999 Constitution, arguing that the provision deals with disqualification arising from the presentation of a false certificate to INEC.

The lawyer maintained that the alleged submission of false documents should prevent the President from contesting the next presidential election.

“The Section says if you have presented a false certificate to INEC, you will not be qualified to run in the election,” he said.

“And he has submitted false documents, false certificates to INEC that made him not qualified to run for the 2027 general elections,” Kalu alleged.

He further accused the administration of exercising excessive influence over state institutions, claiming this had made it difficult to challenge the President through domestic structures.

“Because they have captured all the power in Nigeria, he has imposed himself on Nigeria, thereby subverting the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Kalu said.

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