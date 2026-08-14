It’s A Law – Ex Osun Governor Oyinlola Speaks On Adeleke Buying Him Car

Former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has denied claims that Governor Ademola Adeleke personally bought him a car after leaving office.

Naija News reports that Oyinlola made the clarification on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he explained that the vehicle provided to him was part of benefits guaranteed to former governors under Osun State law.

The former governor said the law was passed by the Osun State House of Assembly to provide certain benefits to people who have previously served as governor of the state.

According to Oyinlola, one of the benefits is the replacement of a former governor’s official vehicle every four years.

He explained that the responsibility lies with the Osun State Government rather than any particular governor occupying the office at the time.

Oyinlola, who has been out of office for about 16 years, said the vehicle arrangement has therefore continued under successive administrations because it is based on the law.

He rejected the suggestion that Adeleke used his personal resources to provide him with a car, describing the claim as inaccurate.

The former governor said the vehicle was provided by the Osun State Government in line with the existing law and not as a personal gesture from Adeleke.

He also questioned why the issue was being presented as though the current governor had personally decided to purchase a vehicle for him.

Oyinlola served as governor of Osun State from 2003 to 2010.

“That is far from the truth, and it is a sad development that a governor will continue to tell lies.

“The Osun State House of Assembly enacted a law whereby some benefits will accrue to whosoever has governed the state.

“One of the things that is accrued to a former governor is that for every four years, his vehicle should be changed. It wasn’t Adeleke that gave me a car but Osun State government. It is a law,” he said.