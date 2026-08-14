INEC Prepares Distribution As Osun Election Sensitive Materials Arrive CBN

Sensitive materials for Saturday’s Osun State governorship election have arrived at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) facility in Osogbo ahead of distribution to the 30 local government areas of the state.

The materials, transported from Abuja in trucks, were being offloaded at the CBN facility as preparations intensified for the August 15 election.

Distribution had initially been expected to begin at 8am on Thursday, but as of about 9:50pm, the materials were still being offloaded.

The delay followed reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had to reprint ballot papers after the late inclusion of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the final list of contestants.

The development increased the number of candidates for the governorship election from 14 to 15.

The additional printing exercise is believed to have affected the original timetable for moving the sensitive materials to the local government areas.

Once the offloading process is completed, the materials are expected to be distributed to the 30 LGAs before being moved to polling units ahead of voting.

Sensitive election materials typically include ballot papers, result sheets and other documents required for the conduct and collation of election results.

The arrival of the materials comes less than 48 hours before voters across Osun State head to the polls to elect the next governor.