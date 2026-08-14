FAI Withdraws Support For Infantino As IFA Backs UEFA Stance

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has withdrawn its support for FIFA president Gianni Infantino following growing concerns over governance, transparency and consultation within world football’s governing body.

The decision was confirmed after an FAI board meeting and comes after UEFA, CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) accused Infantino of breaking trust “through deception”.

The controversy centres on an abandoned attempt to sell a stake in FIFA’s commercial operations to a private investment company. The move has put Infantino’s bid for a fourth term as FIFA president under increasing pressure.

The Welsh FA was the first British Isles association to withdraw its backing, followed by the Football Association in England. The FAI had previously supported Infantino but has now written to Fifa explaining its decision.

“Following an FAI board meeting, the decision was taken to rescind the letter of support that the Association supplied earlier this year,” the FA said. “The Association is grateful for the support that Fifa provides to Irish football, but recent events have raised significant concerns regarding governance, transparency and the lack of meaningful consultation.”

The Irish Football Association (IFA) has stopped short of withdrawing its own support but confirmed that it backs Uefa’s position on the dispute. An IFA spokesperson said: “We support the current UEFA position on the matter and will continue to engage constructively on issues relating to football governance.”

The association added that it was aware of the “wider concerns” within the football community and was considering the developments through the appropriate governance structures and channels.