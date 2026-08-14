Osun Killings: Fadahunsi Accuses Accord Of Attacks On APC Supporters

The senator representing Osun East, Francis Fadahunsi, has condemned the killing of a nephew of the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council in Osun State, Wole Oke, amid rising political tension ahead of the governorship election.

Naija News reports that Fadahunsi also accused supporters of the Accord Party (A) of carrying out attacks against APC members, alleging that the violence was politically motivated.

The senator made the allegations in a statement issued through his Head of Media and Public Enlightenment, Omole Olusegun.

He expressed concern over what he described as a growing wave of attacks and killings involving political supporters across Osun State, particularly in the Osun East Senatorial District.

Fadahunsi described the reported killing of Oke’s nephew as another disturbing development in the violence surrounding political activities in the state.

He said, “Yesterday, our grief was compounded by the gruesome murder of the nephew of Hon. Wole Oke, the Director-General of the APC Campaign Council.

“This brutal killing represents a new low in what appears to be a desperate attempt to intimidate and silence the people of Ijesaland.”

The senator did not provide evidence in the statement establishing the political affiliation or motive of those responsible for the killing.

Fadahunsi further alleged that Accord supporters were responsible for several attacks on APC members and accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of misrepresenting the security situation.

“I find it profoundly disturbing that Governor Adeleke continues to create a false public impression that the APC is attacking the Accord Party. The facts, however, speak for themselves,” he said.

He claimed that nearly 25 APC members had been killed in Ijesaland in what he described as coordinated attacks.

Fadahunsi also alleged that no Accord member, to his knowledge, had suffered a fatal attack under similar circumstances.

The lawmaker also alleged that five associates of Emmanuel Olusanya Omirin were attacked and injured in Atakumosa East Local Government Area.

“In Atakumosa East Local Government, about five close associates of Hon. Emmanuel Olusanya Omirin were also brutally attacked and injured by these same elements,” he alleged.

Fadahunsi called for an end to political violence and urged political actors to allow security agencies to investigate the incidents.

The senator called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and other security agencies to investigate the killings, identify those responsible and determine whether there were sponsors behind the attacks.

“I call on the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies to immediately investigate these incidents, arrest the sponsors of these violent thugs, and restore order to Osun East before the situation deteriorates further,” Fadahunsi said.

He warned that failure to act decisively could worsen tension in the senatorial district and undermine public confidence in the security arrangements surrounding the election.