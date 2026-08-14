Osun: ‘She Was Sent From Gov. Uzodinma To Rig’ – Davido Raises Alarm Over Presence Of Ebonyi REC 

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has raised concerns about the presence of Ebonyi State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Pauline Ugoyenka, in Osun State ahead of the governorship election.

Naija News learnt that the INEC REC from Ebonyi State reportedly arrived in Osun State for the governorship election, despite Osun not being her assigned state.

However, Davido, in a post via his 𝕏 on Thursday, alleged that Ugoyenka was sent by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, to rig the election and vowed that she would be resisted.

He wrote, “She was not deployed by INEC. What is she doing in Osun?

“She was sent here from Governor Hope Uzodimma to rig. We will resist you, madam.”

Meanwhile, the Edo State Government has criticised Davido over his appeal to United States President Donald Trump to pay attention to Saturday’s Osun State governorship election.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Prince Kassim Afegbua, who spoke at a press briefing in Benin City on Thursday, said the singer should focus on producing award-winning music rather than intervening in partisan politics.

Davido had recently called on Trump and the international community to monitor developments in Osun amid concerns over possible violence and intimidation during the election.

Davido wrote, “President Donald Trump, I am calling your attention to the situation in Osun State, Nigeria, as we approach the election.

“There are growing concerns about tension and the possibility of violence, intimidation, or disruption of the democratic process.”

Reacting, Afegbua described Davido’s intervention as inappropriate and defended Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo’s decision to campaign for the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Osun.