Osun: ‘You Accessibility To President Brought Insecurity To Kwarans’ – Davido Knocks Gov. AbdulRazaq

Nigerian award-winning singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has slammed Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, over his comments at the All Progressives Congress (APC) mega rally ahead of the Osun State August 15, 2026 governorship election.

Naija News reports that AbdulRazaq, during the rally, said there is a need for a governor who can access Aso Rock and President Bola Tinubu and bring good things to Osun State.

He said, “There is a need to have a governor that can go to Aso Rock and bring goodies to Osun State. You need a governor that has access to the President.”

Responding in a post via his verified 𝕏 handle on Friday, Davido said AbdulRazaq’s accessibility to President Tinubu brought nothing to the state but insecurity.

He wrote, “Your accessibility to the President or the Villa brought nothing but insecurity to Kwarans. These so-called leaders are watery.”

In other news, the Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Sam Amadi, has said the appeal of Davido to the United States President Donald Trump over the conduct of the Osun State governorship election raises concerns about the fairness of the poll.

Recalls that Davido, a nephew to the incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke, called on Trump to pay attention to the Osun gubernatorial election scheduled for August 15, 2026, expressing concerns over rising tension and the possibility of violence, intimidation and disruption of the democratic process ahead of the poll.

Reacting, Amadi, during an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday, said Davido’s appeal shows a lack of trust in the federal institutions.