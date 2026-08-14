Court Issues Directive To Police Over Fadahunsi’s Alleged Threat To Accord Members

A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, has ordered the police to investigate Senator Francis Fadahunsi over alleged comments interpreted as calling for violence against members of the Accord Party ahead of Saturday’s Osun State governorship election.

The Presiding Magistrate II, Farida Ibrahim, directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 7, Abuja, to investigate the criminal complaint and submit a report within two weeks.

The directive was contained in a letter dated August 13, 2026, signed by the Registrar of the Magistrate’s Court, Abdulraham Yusuf.

The letter, titled, “Direct Criminal Complaint Between Pelumi Olajengbesi and Senator Francis Fadahunsi,” was issued pursuant to Section 89(5) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

“I am directed by the presiding Magistrate II, His Worship Hon. Farida Ibrahim, sitting at Magistrate Court Wuse Zone 6, F.C.T Abuja to write to your office to investigate the above-mentioned case and report back within two weeks,” the letter read.

A copy of the criminal complaint was attached for what the court described as necessary action.

The complaint was filed by Pelumi Olajengbesi, spokesperson for the campaign organisation of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Olajengbesi accused Fadahunsi of making inflammatory statements in a viral video capable of encouraging violence against Accord members and supporters ahead of the August 15 election.

Fadahunsi had earlier come under criticism over the comments but subsequently clarified that his remarks were political and referred to defeating Accord at the ballot.

He was reportedly invited, questioned and released by the police on Wednesday.

The latest court action comes as Olajengbesi also threatened to institute a ₦10bn defamation and injurious falsehood suit against the senator over separate comments allegedly made during television interviews.

In a letter dated August 12 and signed by his lawyer, Hammed Lasisi, Olajengbesi demanded the withdrawal of statements allegedly made by Fadahunsi during interviews on Viable TV on July 2 and Channels Television’s Politics Today on August 11.

According to the lawyer, the senator allegedly accused Olajengbesi of sponsoring thugs and members of the Eiye and Aye cult groups.

The letter quoted Fadahunsi as allegedly accusing Olajengbesi of “using thugs, Eiye and Aye.”

Olajengbesi denied the allegations and described them as false and damaging to his reputation.

“The allegation of sponsoring cultists and persons engaged in acts of terror is particularly serious, as it imputes criminality and conduct wholly incompatible with our Client’s standing as a legal practitioner, public figure and candidate for elective office,” the lawyer stated.

He demanded a retraction through the same media platforms and an “unequivocal and unreserved public apology.”

Separately, the Osun State Government has approached the High Court in Osogbo seeking an order compelling the Inspector-General of Police and the state Commissioner of Police to investigate Fadahunsi over the alleged remarks.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwole Jimi-Bada, SAN, filed the application marked HOS/M.157/26 on August 12.

Fadahunsi, who represents Osun East Senatorial District, was joined as an interested party.

The state asked the court to direct the police to obtain and forensically examine the complete and unedited version of the viral video.

It also sought an investigation into where the recording was made, the date, audience, sponsors, publishers and other persons connected to its circulation.

The Osun Government argued that the alleged comments, if authenticated, could pose a threat to public safety and the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s election.

“The contents of the said publication, if authenticated through proper investigation, constitute matters of the gravest public security concern,” the application stated.

It added that the remarks were capable of “creating widespread fear, encouraging political violence, threatening lives, endangering families” and potentially causing a breakdown of law and order.

The state also asked the court to compel the police to take preventive measures to protect Accord members, candidates, supporters, voters and other residents who may be at risk.