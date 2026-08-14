‘Grave Assault’ – ADP Presidential Candidate Kicks Against Alleged Ticket Plot

The 2027 Action Democratic Party (ADP) presidential candidate, Aliyu Bin Abbas, has raised the alarm over alleged attempts to alter the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the general elections.

Abbas, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson, and made available to journalists in Kaduna on Friday, warned that any attempt to substitute his name without his consent and outside the established legal and party procedures would undermine the democratic process.

The candidate, however, did not provide independent evidence to support the alleged plot, saying he had received information about political pressure surrounding the party’s presidential candidacy.

Abbas insisted that any decision affecting the ADP presidential ticket must comply with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act, the constitution and regulations of the party, as well as applicable procedures of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said, “Any attempt to secretly substitute, withdraw, replace or otherwise compromise my candidacy without my express consent and without strict adherence to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act, the constitution and regulations of the ADP, and applicable INEC procedures would constitute a grave assault on democratic principles and the rights of our members and supporters.”

The ADP candidate said he emerged through the recognised processes of the party and maintained that any subsequent decision concerning the ticket must be transparent and conducted within the provisions of the law.

Abbas also rejected any suggestion that the presidential ticket could be used as a political bargaining tool.

“My mandate is not a personal possession of any individual, neither is it a political bargaining chip to be traded behind closed doors,” he said.

He urged the ADP leadership to protect what he described as the integrity of the party’s presidential nomination process.

Those he specifically called upon included the National Chairman, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, members of the National Working Committee, the Board of Trustees, state chairmen and other party stakeholders.

Abbas also asked the party leadership to preserve all official records relating to the presidential primary, nomination process, submission of documents and communications with INEC.

The ADP presidential candidate said any change to the party’s presidential ticket should only be made through lawful, transparent and verifiable procedures.

He argued that allowing any individual or group to secretly alter the ticket would undermine the confidence of party members and supporters ahead of the 2027 elections.

He further urged political stakeholders to respect the rights of party members and allow established democratic procedures to determine candidates.

Abbas said the party’s presidential ticket was not the property of any individual and should not be subjected to private negotiations.

“Our party belongs to its members. Our mandate belongs to the people. And our democracy belongs to Nigeria,” he stated.

He called on members and supporters of the party to remain committed to democratic principles while urging the leadership to ensure that every step taken regarding the 2027 presidential ticket complied with the party’s constitution and Nigeria’s electoral laws.