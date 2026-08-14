Osun Poll: Adeleke Campaign Dismisses Imumolen’s Endorsement Of APC Candidate

The Imole Campaign Council has rejected the endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, by Christopher Imumolen, insisting that he does not represent the recognised leadership of the Accord Party (A).

Naija News reports that the campaign council said the National Chairman of Accord recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Maxwell Mgbudem, remained committed to the re-election of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

The council stated this in a statement issued on Thursday by its spokesperson, Pelumi Olajengbesi, following Imumolen’s appearance at the APC mega rally in Osogbo.

Imumolen, who described himself as Accord’s national chairman, had announced support for Oyebamiji and urged members of the party in Osun to vote for the APC candidate in Saturday’s governorship election.

Reacting in a statement titled, “Accord Party Chairman Didn’t Endorse Oyebamiji,” the Adeleke campaign dismissed Imumolen’s declaration and accused the APC of misrepresenting his status within Accord.

“The attention of The Imole Campaign Council has been drawn to a show of shame staged by the All Progressives Congress today in Osogbo, Osun State, where the APC recruited a fake entity and an impersonator to endorse its candidate for the August 15, 2026 governorship election, Bola Oyebamiji,” the statement said.

It added, “The APC recruited one Christopher Imumolen who erroneously claimed he leads a faction of the Accord Party to endorse Oyebamiji.”

The council maintained that Imumolen’s position should not be interpreted as the official stand of Accord ahead of the election.

Olajengbesi said the officially recognised leadership of the party remained behind Adeleke.

“To put the records straight, the officially recognised National Chairman of the Accord Party by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is Barrister Maxwell Obinali Mgbudem, who is solidly behind Governor Ademola Adeleke’s re-election and continuity in Osun State,” the statement read.

The campaign council insisted that Mgbudem had not endorsed Oyebamiji and remained committed to the Accord governorship candidate.

Imumolen Backed Oyebamiji At APC Rally

Imumolen had earlier told supporters at the APC rally that Accord had withdrawn support for Adeleke.

He also directed members of the party to vote for Oyebamiji and expressed confidence that the APC candidate would emerge victorious in the election.

The Imole Campaign Council, however, described the development as an attempt by the opposition to create a misleading impression about the political situation within Accord.

It alleged, “The ridiculous stage drama by the APC today shows the party is unpopular and had to recruit a fake entity to promote false and misleading narratives.

“Again, to be clear, the INEC-recognised Accord Party National Chairman, Mgbudem, is solidly behind Governor Adeleke and will never endorse Oyebamiji.”

The campaign organisation urged Osun voters to disregard Imumolen’s endorsement and other narratives emanating from the opposition.

“We urge the public to dismiss the misleading narrative pushed out by the opposition who are jittery over their impending defeat on Saturday when the good people of Osun State are committed to coming out en masse to reelect Governor Adeleke,” the statement added.

The Osun governorship election is scheduled to hold on Saturday, August 15.