2027: ‘Only Atiku Can Push Tinubu Out’ – ADC Chieftain, Fabiyi

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC, Fabiyi Oladimeji, has asserted that only the party’s 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, can defeat President Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming election.

Naija News reports that Fabiyi spoke on Friday during an interview on Trust TV, while reacting to the newly formed coalition of 100 prominent Nigerian political stakeholders and leaders (G-100) working to unite opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Fabiyi said no presidential candidate from the South can push Tinubu out in the 2027 general elections, except Atiku.

According to Fabiyi, the success of (G-100) would be determined by honest intentions and a commitment to democratic principles aimed at rescuing the country, urging Nigerians to wait for the outcome of the meeting.

He said, “The only person that can push Tinubu out is Atiku Abubakar except they want to deceive themselves. So whatever they want to do with their G-100, they should be alive to their responsibility. They should put sentiment and emotions aside.

“No southerner can defeat Tinubu today. It’s a popular view, opinion and fact not according to me. They know about this. So I will wait for the outcome of the G-100 meeting. I love it because it’s an engagement and we must continue to talk until we are able to get it right.”