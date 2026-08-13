Osun: ‘We Will Cut The Finger’ – Woman Threatens Opponents Of APC (Video)

A woman identified in a viral video as “Arugba” has allegedly threatened voters in Osun State ahead of Saturday’s governorship election, warning those who do not support the All Progressives Congress against coming out to vote.

The video, which circulated widely on social media, showed the woman alongside several others making remarks that appeared aimed at intimidating voters before the August 15 election.

In the footage, she allegedly threatened physical harm against people who cast their ballots for parties other than the APC.

“We will cut the finger you used to vote [for] any party except APC. That finger won’t follow you go back home that day,” she was heard saying.

The woman further warned residents who did not intend to vote for the APC to stay away from polling centres.

“Let them know we are coming for them. Don’t worry to even come out to vote [if you are not going to vote for APC],” she said.

She added, “Don’t dare us. We are not making empty threats. We mean what we say.”

The remarks have heightened concerns over voter intimidation and political violence as Osun prepares for the governorship poll.

The threat comes amid increased security deployment across the state ahead of the election, with security agencies warning political actors and their supporters against violence, intimidation and conduct capable of disrupting the electoral process.

Watch the video below: