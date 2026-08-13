Why Saint Janet Switched From Gospel To Explicit Songs — Backup Singer

A longtime backup singer to the late Nigerian Juju and Highlife musician, Iyun Ajilore, popularly known as Saint Janet, has explained why the singer moved from gospel-influenced Juju music to songs with sexually suggestive themes.

Naija News reports that the backup singer, Sunkanmi, also known as Suko, said the change was driven largely by audience response, increased bookings and higher earnings at social events.

Suko, who said he had known Saint Janet for more than 25 years, spoke during an interview with Alejo TV on Tuesday.

According to him, he first met the singer when she worked as a backup vocalist for Nurse Kenge, while he was a freelance drummer.

“I have known Saint Janet before she started singing. She used to be a backup singer for Nurse Kenge. I was a drummer then, so I worked with different people. When she decided to stand alone and create her own band, I decided to follow her,” he said.

Suko said Saint Janet initially blended Juju and gospel music, adding that the band rehearsed at a Celestial Church.

“We used to do our rehearsal in a Celestial Church. She started as a Juju and gospel mixture,” he recalled.

He said the singer invested in her first studio recording, but the project failed to gain significant attention.

“Our first studio recording was interesting, but people did not really listen to it. She spent money on that particular project and the cassette became dusty under her bed,” he said.

Despite the setback, Suko described Saint Janet as hardworking, saying she continued performing at weddings, bars and other social gatherings.

According to him, the band noticed that gospel performances did not always generate the desired response, particularly at bars and other entertainment venues.

“She is someone who is hardworking a lot. Whether we were at a beer parlour performing or at a wedding, she was always working. When we went to bars, we did not really get the reception from the audience,” he said.

Suko explained that Saint Janet later began experimenting with songs built around happenings at events, humour and suggestive themes.

He said she would mention guests and situations around her while performing, turning them into spontaneous entertainment.

“When she experimented with it, we got more money on stage,” he said.

According to him, the new approach quickly increased demand for the band.

“Then she started getting bookings as a result of that from the clubs or bars,” he added.

‘She Never Abandoned Gospel’

Suko, however, said Saint Janet did not completely abandon gospel music despite the growing popularity of her new sound.

“Still, she did not backslide from gospel music. She still got inspiration to sing gospel songs,” he said.

He recalled a wedding where the singer started with gospel songs before members of the bride’s family asked her to perform the style for which she had become better known.

“We once got to a wedding where she was singing gospel, but the bride’s family insisted that she sing the newly founded sound that resonated with people,” Suko said.

He added that the band initially raised concerns because children were present, but the hosts insisted.

“When she started singing the song, people started spraying, and we made more money than when she was singing gospel songs at the wedding,” he said.

Suko also claimed that some churches occasionally requested Saint Janet’s adult-themed songs during performances.

The backup singer said he remained with Saint Janet’s band because their relationship had grown beyond professional collaboration.

“I could not leave her band because we are close. We are now family,” he said.

Recalling one of her final performances, Suko said Saint Janet publicly acknowledged his loyalty and years of support.

He quoted her as saying, “Help me greet Suko, he has been with me for the longest, he has supported me.”

Suko said she also gave him her wristwatch and sprayed money on him during the performance.

“She so appreciated me, but not publicly on stage. Assuming I knew it was a goodbye, I would have just returned it and told her that it seemed you were going,” he said.