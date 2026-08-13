Weak Controls Enabled Fake PFIPC Scheme — ICPC Chair

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Musa Aliyu, has blamed weak institutional controls for allowing the alleged operator of the disowned Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi, to manipulate government processes.

Naija News reports that Aliyu spoke on Thursday in Abuja at the fourth Economic Confidential Lecture and National Spokesperson Award.

He said the controversy surrounding the purported agency showed how loopholes in the public sector could be exploited by individuals presenting documents that appeared official.

According to the ICPC chairman, government institutions must strengthen verification procedures and ensure that officials carry out proper checks before acting on documents presented to them.

“Recently, we have seen what happened on the issue of the vacancy. The system is very, very big. That was why an individual, allegedly, was able to build the system and to get documents to pass through various agencies, and for the agencies to act without due diligence,” Aliyu said.

Aliyu said some documents presented to public officials should ordinarily raise red flags and trigger further verification.

“Sometimes, we get all these documents. There is a document when you see it, you don’t need anybody to tell you that, ‘Look, I need to do further’,” he said.

He warned that failure to close gaps in government procedures could make public institutions vulnerable to manipulation and diversion of resources.

The ICPC chairman added that such institutional weaknesses could also undermine Nigeria’s efforts to attract foreign direct investment.

He therefore called for stronger internal controls, improved scrutiny of official correspondence and greater accountability across government agencies.

Tinubu Ordered PFIPC Probe

Aliyu’s remarks come amid an ongoing investigation into the activities of the purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, which the Federal Government has said was never established.

President Bola Tinubu had ordered the ICPC to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the activities of the alleged fictitious council following public controversy over its operations.

In a statement issued on July 7 by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the Presidency directed the anti-graft agency to submit its findings within 30 days.

The Presidency said the investigation would examine allegations that Adeyemi used forged appointment letters and government documents to present himself as the Director-General of the non-existent council.

He was also accused of falsely claiming to be a presidential appointee while seeking official recognition and diplomatic assistance.

The investigation is further expected to examine claims that Adeyemi sought visa facilitation and opened several bank accounts in the names of purported government agencies using allegedly forged documents.

The allegations remain subject to investigation and have not been established by a court.