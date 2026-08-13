Veteran Hausa Comedian, Tumbuleke Dies At 86

Popular Hausa comedian, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Gwarzo, widely known as Tumbuleke, has died at the age of 86 in Kaduna.

The veteran entertainer, best known for his role in the popular comedy programme, Gidan Kashe Ahu, died at about 3pm on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

The programme, which aired on the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in the 1980s, made Tumbuleke a familiar figure among Hausa-speaking audiences.

According to Daily Trust, one of the comedian’s sons, Tukur Sani Gwarzo, confirmed the death, describing his father as a caring family man who related well with people.

“Yes, our father died at about 3pm on Tuesday, and his funeral prayer was held on the same day. He was a good man who loved people,” he said.

Tukur also confirmed that the late comedian was 86. The funeral prayer was held at the deceased’s residence along Zaria Road in Kaduna.

Tumbuleke entertained audiences for many years through his appearances in Hausa comedy programmes and became one of the notable faces of the genre during his active years.

His death has thrown his family, friends, colleagues and fans into mourning.

Since news of his death emerged, sympathisers have taken to social media and other platforms to pay tribute to the veteran entertainer and offer condolences to his family.