Osun Poll: Uzodinma Urges Voters To Reject Violence

Imo State Governor and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodinma, has urged voters in Osun State to reject violence and intimidation as they prepare for Saturday’s governorship election.

Naija News reports that Uzodinma spoke on Thursday at the APC mega rally in Osun, where he canvassed support for the party’s governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, popularly known as AMBO.

The governor said the APC was committed to a peaceful electoral process and warned supporters against actions capable of disrupting the poll.

“APC is not known for violence; APC is not known for trouble. APC is a party built on ideology, with progressive minds as members,” Uzodinma said.

He appealed to party supporters to avoid provocation and focus on persuading voters to support the APC.

“Don’t join the ugly parties in causing violence, killings, trouble-shooting. We have come to convince you to vote for APC on Saturday,” he added.

Uzodinma also called on residents to turn out in large numbers to vote for Oyebamiji and his running mate.

He said APC governors were in the state to strengthen the party’s campaign and mobilise support ahead of the election.

The Imo governor argued that an APC victory would place Osun in closer political alignment with the Federal Government and other states controlled by the ruling party.

He said, “We are here to support the party, we are here to support you, we are here to encourage you to see reason why Osun should be taken to the national grid.

“Osun State must be taken to the national grid. We the 31 governors of APC are in Osun State to welcome the state into our fold, to convince you.”

Uzodinma extended his appeal for peaceful conduct to supporters of other political parties, saying the credibility of the election depended on the conduct of political actors and voters.

“No violence, no intimidation, we must protect our democracy,” he said.

He further urged voters to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration, arguing that an APC victory in Osun would strengthen the party’s broader political agenda.

“So when you vote on Saturday, you’re voting for a new Nigeria,” Uzodinma said.