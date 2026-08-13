Transfer Updates: Martinelli, Zubimendi, Dedić, Barcola, Jones, Others

Galatasaray have stepped up their transfer interest in Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli. Florian Plettenberg reports the Turkish champions have submitted a €45m bid for the 25-year-old Brazil international, who has been available as Arsenal look to reshape their attack.

Arsenal are also prepared to listen to transfer offers for Martin Zubimendi. Teamtalk claims the Gunners would demand at least £77m for the Spain midfielder, with Chelsea emerging as a strong contender. The 27-year-old is viewed as a good fit for Blues manager Xabi Alonso, particularly if Enzo Fernández leaves Stamford Bridge for Manchester City.

Aston Villa have held transfer talks with West Ham over Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Athletic reports the 28-year-old right-back is valued at around £25m as Villa assess their options in defence.

Ipswich Town are closing in on the signing of Abdoul Ouattara from Strasbourg. Sky Sports reports the 20-year-old Ivory Coast-born defender and midfielder is set to move to Portman Road.

Aston Villa have offered Bayern Munich a loan deal for João Palhinha with an option to buy. Florian Plettenberg reports Bayern would prefer a permanent transfer for the 31-year-old Portugal midfielder.

Newcastle United are pushing ahead with their pursuit of Benfica right-back Amar Dedić. The Mail reports the 23-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international is valued at around £25m.

Hull City remain confident of signing Augsburg midfielder Mert Kömür despite having a £10.2m bid rejected. Teamtalk reports the 21-year-old German remains a priority for the newly promoted club.

Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock is open to a transfer to Besiktas. Foot Mercato reports a €20m (£17m) offer could be enough to persuade Newcastle to sell the 26-year-old England midfielder.

Newcastle are also considering Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba as they assess alternatives in midfield. The Mail reports the 22-year-old Cameroon international is being considered as the club plans for the future of Bruno Guimarães and Sandro Tonali.

Hull City are close to completing the permanent signing of Joe Gelhardt from Leeds United. Sky Sports reports the 24-year-old striker is set to make his move permanent after spending the past two seasons on loan at the Tigers.

Chelsea are monitoring Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara alongside Liverpool and Manchester United. Foot Mercato reports Monaco value the 22-year-old Senegal international at around €50m, although Chelsea may need to sell one or two midfielders before making an offer.

Liverpool remain in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over Bradley Barcola. Florian Plettenberg reports the Reds are confident of reaching an agreement for the 23-year-old France international before the transfer deadline.

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa is attracting interest from Arsenal. Football Insider reports the 28-year-old England international would be interested in a move, although Villa are determined to keep him at the club.

Inter Milan continue to pursue Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. Fabrizio Romano reports the Italian champions believe they can complete a deal for around €35m, but must first sell Davide Frattesi to raise funds.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Tottenham defender Cristian Romero. ESPN reports the Argentina international will cost an initial €35m, with a further €5m available in bonuses.

Atletico are also dealing with uncertainty over Julián Álvarez’s future. ESPN reports Diego Simeone held transfer talks with the Argentina striker after he indicated that he wants to leave the Spanish club this summer.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa are considering Juventus striker Jonathan David as an alternative to Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson, according to Calciomercato. Juventus, meanwhile, are interested in Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee.

Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba remains on Newcastle’s shortlist as the Magpies assess options for their midfield, while Arsenal continue to monitor the market as they consider further changes to their squad.