‘Tinubu Wants To Bring People Of South-East Together’ – Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has said President Bola Tinubu wants to bring the people of South-East together and rewrite the wrongs of the region.

Naija News reports that Umahi made this known in a statement issued on Thursday.

The former Governor of Ebonyi State highlighted the infrastructural projects in the South-East under Tinubu’s government, saying the region should acknowledge the work being done.

Umahi emphasised that the South-East region would not have been opportuned to get some projects if he was not a Minister from the region.

He said, “Because tomorrow, they will find out that, you know, God sent me at a time like this to tell the truth. The President wants to bring the people of the South-East together. And I need to be really honest with you.

“If I wasn’t the minister from South-East, we wouldn’t be able to get the projects we are getting right now. So, it’s a plan by the President to fix the problems in the South-East area.”

In other news, Umahi has challenged critics of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project to a public debate, insisting that the project is progressing and will help unlock Nigeria’s economic potential.

Umahi spoke during a press conference and stakeholders’ engagement on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in Lagos.

The minister dismissed claims that the project would not progress beyond Epe, Lagos State, saying construction had already advanced beyond the area.

“Now, let anybody tell me any state that is not a construction site under President Bola Tinubu.

“I am waiting for a debate on this. The debate is on why people attack the Coastal Highway. They don’t want the Niger Delta where we drill the oil to benefit [from projects]. They darken counsel without knowledge. You said, ‘This thing will not pass Epe.’ It has since passed Epe,” Umahi said.