Tinubu Makes Promises On Osun Governorship Election

President Bola Tinubu has assured residents of Osun State of adequate security before, during and after Saturday’s governorship election, urging voters to come out and exercise their franchise without fear or intimidation.

Tinubu gave the assurance on Thursday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign rally in Osogbo, where the party presented its candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, ahead of the poll.

Represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the President said security arrangements had been put in place across the state to protect voters and ensure a peaceful electoral process.

“Let me assure all Osun indigenes that adequate security has been provided all over the state to ensure people come out to cast their votes for the candidate of their choice without any fear or intimidation,” Tinubu said.

The President urged residents to participate freely in the election, while advising them to make what he described as a wise choice.

He said, “Feel very free to cast your votes for the candidate of your choice. My advice, however, is that you choose wisely because there is a need to link Osun State to the centre. We are waiting for Osun to join us.

“I can assure you that nobody will molest you. You can only be molested on social media and not during voting.”

Akpabio, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, said the turnout at the rally reflected what he described as the growing strength of the APC in Osun.

“From the crowd here today, I am more than convinced that APC is the dominant party in Osun State,” he said.

He cited the presence of former Osun State Governor and former APC Interim National Chairman, Bisi Akande; former APC National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore; and Senator Francis Fadahunsi as evidence of the party’s strength.

“People like former governor and interim National Chairman of our party, Pa Bisi Akande, former National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, and Senator Fadahunsi are enough proof that we have what it takes to win this coming Saturday’s election,” Akpabio said.

Akpabio Hails Opposition Support

The Senate President also thanked opposition figures whom he said had thrown their weight behind the APC candidate.

“Let me, on behalf of Mr President, thank the opposition parties in the state led by former governor and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, for queuing behind our candidate,” he said.

Akpabio also claimed that some Accord Party leaders in the state had endorsed Oyebamiji.

“It shows that we are a peaceful party and that is why even the leadership of the Accord Party in the state, led by its chairman, have accordingly endorsed our governorship candidate,” he said.

Akpabio also expressed concern over the condition of roads linking Ibadan to Osun State, saying the state required better infrastructure.

“On a personal note, I am not impressed by the condition of roads from Ibadan to this state. Osun deserves more than this. Osun should be better than what we have now,” he said.

He therefore urged Oyebamiji, popularly known as AMBO, to prioritise infrastructure development if elected.

“Let me at this point charge our incoming governor, AMBO, to ensure that he transforms Osun State through the provision of quality infrastructure and delivery of true dividends of democracy from his very first day in office,” Akpabio said.

Other party leaders at the rally also urged supporters and residents to vote for the APC candidate in Saturday’s governorship election.