‘There Has Been Set Back Since Adeleke Assumed Office’ – Basiru

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, has accused Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, of setting the state back since assuming office.

Naija News reports that Basiru, who spoke on Thursday during the APC mega rally in Osogbo, also alleged that the Adeleke administration had failed to effectively utilise increased federal allocations to improve education, electricity and road infrastructure.

“For about three years and a half that the current governor assumed office, it has been setbacks for Osun State,” Basiru said.

The APC national secretary said states had received increased allocations from the Federal Government since President Bola Tinubu assumed office, but questioned how the Osun Government had used its share.

“Upon Tinubu’s assumption of office, states have been receiving heavy allocations from the Federal Government but what did Adeleke do with the money? Education and electricity are functioning below par,” he said.

Basiru also criticised the state government over employment and infrastructure, claiming that some teachers expected to be recruited remained without jobs.

“Teachers that should have been employed under this administration still lack jobs, good roads that they were supposed to do, they did not,” he said.

He further alleged that the administration was “only concerned on how to embezzle money.” The allegation was not accompanied by evidence at the rally.

Basiru also accused the state government of neglecting roads in Osogbo.

“In Osogbo alone, there are several roads that this government has refused to construct,” he said.

He urged voters to assess the records and competence of the candidates before casting their ballots in Saturday’s governorship election.

The APC national secretary described the party’s candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, as experienced and knowledgeable about governance.

“On Saturday, our candidate is capable because he has knowledge of governance. Our candidate has insight in governance,” Basiru said.

He asked supporters to consider the implications of their choice for the future of the state and their children.

“On Saturday, it’s the votes for the future of our children,” he added.

Basiru also dismissed allegations by political opponents that the APC was planning to manipulate the election. He argued that the party had sufficient electoral support to win without resorting to rigging.

“Those saying yesterday that APC intend to rig the election, are they up to us in numeric value?” he asked.

Basiru further mocked the opposition over its mobilisation efforts, claiming that it lacked the crowd strength of the APC.

“We will vote and also have a victorious laugh on Saturday,” he said.