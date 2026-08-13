Rufai Oseni Slams Fadahunsi Over AI Claim On Viral Video

Arise Television’s The Morning Show anchor, Rufai Oseni, has dismissed claims made by Senator Francis Fadahunsi that a viral video of him asking members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to kill members of the Accord Party was manipulated by artificial intelligence.

He argued that Fadahunsi’s explanation contradicted his earlier explanation that he meant he would defeat his opponents with votes.

Naija News reports that Oseni made the remark on Thursday during an episode of the show.

He accused the Nigerian Government of applying double standards in handling inflammatory statements, saying people’s political, religious, and ethnic affiliations often determine what they can say without consequences.

Oseni said the police had enough evidence to prosecute the senator if the government was genuinely committed to tackling hate speech and inflammatory rhetoric.

According to him, Fadahunsi should have been allowed to defend himself after being interrogated, even if the eventual prosecution did not result in a conviction.

He, however, expressed doubts that the senator would face serious consequences, arguing that Nigerians who make controversial statements often escape punishment.

Oseni said the perceived double standard was evident in the treatment of individuals such as Sheikh Ahmad Gumi and the convicted Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

“The hypocrisy on which the country lives is that there are some that cannot say it. An example goes back to the case of the likes of Sheikh Gumi.

“They can say some things and get away with it. If you are probably an Nnamdi Kanu, you cannot say some things. That’s how the country is structured,” he said.

The broadcaster also linked what he described as Nigeria’s deepening political and religious divisions to the debate over a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Oseni said he had opposed the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket on the grounds of religious balancing, arguing that political arrangements in a multi-religious country should reflect fairness.

He also referenced a previously leaked audio involving former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and Bishop David Oyedepo, in which Obi was heard describing the 2023 election as a “religious war.”

Oseni argued that subsequent comments by Sheikh Gumi had reinforced Obi’s concerns about the religious dimension of Nigerian politics.

He maintained that Nigeria’s response to controversial statements often depends on the speaker’s political, religious, ethnic, or racial identity.

“So, what is said in Nigeria depends on where you are when you said it, your political affiliation, your religious affiliation, your racial affiliation, your tribal affiliation, that’s just it,” Oseni said.