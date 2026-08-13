Osun Govt Asks Court To Compel Police To Probe Fadahunsi Over Viral Video

The Osun State Government has approached the state High Court seeking an order compelling the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Commissioner of Police in Osun State to investigate a viral video allegedly showing Senator Francis Fadahunsi making threatening remarks against members of the Accord Party (A).

Naija News reports that the government, through the state Attorney-General, is also asking the court to direct the police to preserve and forensically examine the video, provide protection for persons who may be at risk and take lawful action if investigations establish that offences were committed.

Fadahunsi, who represents Osun East Senatorial District, was listed as the interested party in the suit, while the IGP and Osun Commissioner of Police were named as the first and second respondents respectively.

The suit, filed as an application for judicial review and an order of mandamus, centres on allegations of incitement to violence, threats to life, electoral violence, political intimidation and conduct capable of breaching public peace ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

According to the originating motion, the Attorney-General wants the police to obtain and preserve the complete version of the video and subject it to forensic examination to determine its authenticity.

In an affidavit supporting the application, Special Adviser to the Osun State Governor on Legal Matters, Nurudeen Kareem, said the controversial footage recently came to the attention of the government.

“In particular, Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi is allegedly heard stating words to the effect that APC members should begin to kill Accord Party members anywhere they see them,” the affidavit stated.

It further alleged that the senator made references to the wives and children of Accord members and allegedly urged APC supporters to “kill them all.”

The affidavit also alleged that Fadahunsi called on supporters to chase Accord members from hotels and made disparaging remarks about the yellow caps associated with the party.

The allegations have not been established by a court.

The state government said the remarks attributed to Fadahunsi, if authenticated, represented an “immediate, serious, and credible security concern” capable of endangering lives and disrupting public peace.

According to the government, Accord candidates, agents, supporters and members had expressed concerns over their safety as the election approaches.

“The Osun State Governorship Election is scheduled for 15 August 2026, making the proximity of the election a critical factor necessitating immediate and urgent investigation by the Respondents,” the affidavit stated.

The state argued that security agencies should not wait until violence, injury or loss of life occurs before acting on an alleged public call to attack political opponents.

It maintained that the police have constitutional and statutory responsibilities to prevent crime, protect lives and property, maintain public order and investigate credible allegations of criminal conduct.

Govt Says Suit Not About Guilt

The Attorney-General stressed that the application was not asking the court to pronounce Fadahunsi guilty of any criminal offence.

Paragraph 24 of the supporting affidavit stated that the applicant “seeks no declaration of criminal guilt against Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi in these proceedings, as that is the exclusive preserve of a criminal court after due process.”

Instead, the government said it wanted the court to compel the police to investigate the allegations and take appropriate action if evidence established reasonable grounds for prosecution.

The state said the video had been submitted to the court as Exhibit AGOS 1, while a transcript or summary of the relevant portions was marked Exhibit AGOS 2. An English translation, where necessary, was presented as Exhibit AGOS 3.

Among the reliefs sought is an order directing the police to provide preventive security for Accord members, supporters, candidates, agents and officials, as well as other residents who may be exposed to threats or intimidation.

The government also wants the police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the creation and circulation of the video and determine whether the alleged remarks violate the Criminal Law of Osun State or other applicable laws.

Where reasonable grounds are established, the government wants the police to exercise their lawful powers, including inviting persons for questioning, making arrests where legally justified and commencing or recommending criminal proceedings.

It urged that such action be taken “without regard to political status, public office, or political affiliation.”

In its written address, the state argued that the allegations went beyond ordinary political rhetoric if eventually authenticated.

“These are not mere political statements: they are alleged incitements to grave criminal acts,” the government submitted.

It maintained that such comments could encourage fear, political violence, voter intimidation and disruption of the electoral process.

The government also asked the court to restrain anyone acting on the alleged statements from threatening, attacking or intimidating Accord members or unlawfully preventing registered voters from exercising their franchise.

Police Report Sought Within 48 Hours

The Attorney-General further asked the court to direct the police to submit a comprehensive report on measures taken to comply with any orders granted within 48 hours or within another period determined by the court.

The government argued that preserving the electronic evidence was necessary because digital recordings could be altered, deleted or lost.

It added that forensic examination would also protect Fadahunsi’s interests by determining whether the footage was complete, authentic and accurately represented his remarks and their context.

“The Applicant does not invite this Honourable Court to determine the criminal guilt of Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, as that is a matter for a criminal court after due investigation and trial,” the written address stated.

The Attorney-General consequently urged the court to grant the application in the interest of public safety, electoral peace, justice and the rule of law.