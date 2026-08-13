Seven Killed In Plateau Mining Pit Collapse

At least seven miners died after a mining pit collapsed in Kassa community, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, Naija News understands.

The incident occurred at about 7 pm on Wednesday while the miners were working at the site, residents told journalists in Jos on Thursday.

The miners were said to have been trapped underground when the ground suddenly gave way, prompting fellow miners and residents to launch a rescue operation.

According to The Punch, a community member, Albert Danlami, said the collapse happened without warning while the victims were carrying out their mining activities.

He said residents and other miners immediately rushed to the site to try to rescue those trapped underground.

He said, “The victims were trapped underground following the collapse, prompting residents and other miners to commence efforts to recover them.

“The incident caused panic in the community as residents rushed to the mining site following the collapse.

“The miners had been working at the site before the earth suddenly caved in on them. Some persons were injured following the collapse.”

According to Danlami, the collapse caused confusion in the community as residents gathered at the mining site to assist with the rescue operation.

The Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association, Rwang Tengwong, also confirmed the incident.

Tengwong told journalists that seven miners died in the disaster, adding that they were at the site when the pit collapsed.

He said efforts were made to rescue the trapped miners but they were eventually found dead.

“Seven miners lost their lives in the incident. The victims were at the mining site when the pit collapsed,” he said.

He added, “Efforts were made to rescue the miners after the incident, but they were found dead.”

The deaths have thrown Kassa community into mourning, with residents expressing shock over the disaster.

A community member, Timothy Bako, described the incident as devastating and called on the government to urgently improve safety standards at mining sites.

“We are heartbroken. These are young men who went to work to feed their families. The pit was too deep and there were no safety measures. Government must come and regulate these mining sites before more lives are lost,” Bako said.

Another resident, who asked not to be named, also called for urgent intervention by the government and mining experts.

“Every time we hear this kind of news. People are digging with bare hands and no support. We need help from government and mining experts to prevent this from happening again,” the resident said.

Community leaders are now calling on the Plateau State Government and relevant mining authorities to provide immediate assistance to the families of the victims.

They also want stronger safety regulations to be enforced across mining sites in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

The residents said many miners operate under dangerous conditions, putting their lives at risk while trying to earn a living.

They urged the authorities to inspect mining sites, enforce safety standards and ensure that operators provide appropriate protective measures for workers.