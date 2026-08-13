Peter Obi Sends Message To INEC, International Community Over Osun Election

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has urged stakeholders in Saturday, August 15 Osun State governorship election to ensure a peaceful, transparent and credible poll.

Obi made the appeal in a statement ahead of the election, calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, political parties, candidates and other stakeholders to uphold neutrality and professionalism throughout the electoral process.

Naija News reports that he said in a statement on Thursday that the people of Osun State must be allowed to exercise their franchise freely and without intimidation.

“Osun belongs to its people. Therefore, I call on the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies, political parties, candidates, government institutions, civil society organisations, religious and traditional leaders, the media, and every stakeholder to act with the highest degree of neutrality, professionalism, and restraint,” Obi said.

He urged residents of the state to reject attempts by politicians to incite violence, stressing that the interest of the people should take precedence over political ambitions.

“To those within Osun State, I appeal for peace. Do not allow politicians to turn your neighbours, friends, and communities against each other. Do not destroy your state in the name of winning an election. Nigeria is bigger than any candidate, and Osun is greater than any political party,” he said.

Obi also appealed to politicians, supporters, influencers and financiers outside Osun State to refrain from actions capable of undermining the peace and integrity of the election.

“To those outside Osun- politicians, supporters, influencers, and financiers- I urge you to exercise restraint. Do not import violence, intimidation, or desperation into a state whose people have the constitutional right to choose their leaders peacefully,” he said.

Addressing security agencies, the former governor said their allegiance should be to the country and the Constitution rather than any political party or individual.

“To our security agencies, your loyalty must be to Nigeria and the Constitution, not to any political party or individual. Your duty is to protect every voter equally,” Obi said.

He equally charged INEC to ensure that the election was credible from the preparatory stages through accreditation, voting, collation and declaration of results.

“To INEC, the credibility of this election must be safeguarded from the preparatory stages to accreditation, voting, collation, and declaration. Every irregularity must be addressed seriously, and every legitimate vote must count,” he stated.

Obi Seeks International Monitoring

Obi called on the international community, diplomatic missions and election observers to pay close attention to the election, saying their presence would help strengthen confidence in Nigeria’s democratic process.

“And to the international community, diplomatic missions, and election observers: please monitor Osun closely. Your presence, vigilance, and principled observation can bolster confidence in our democratic process. Nigeria welcomes genuine partnerships in the protection of democracy, peace, and the rule of law,” he said.

He noted that democracy should not be reduced to determining a winner but should ensure that citizens are genuinely allowed to choose their leaders.

“Let us remember that democracy is not merely about who wins. Democracy is about whether the people are truly allowed to choose,” the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate said.

He urged all political actors to demonstrate that electoral competition could take place without violence or hatred and that political power could be transferred through the ballot box.

“Let Osun demonstrate to Nigeria, and indeed the world, that political competition can be intense without degenerating into violence; that disagreement can exist without hatred; and that power can change hands through ballots rather than blood,” he said.

Obi concluded by urging stakeholders to protect voters, respect legitimate results and prioritise peace throughout the electoral process.

“Let every vote count. Let every voter be protected. Let every legitimate result be respected. And above all, let peace reign in Osun State.

“Nigeria is watching. Africa is watching. The world is watching.

“Let us provide them with a democratic process worthy of the Nigerian people,” he said.