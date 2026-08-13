‘We Will Laugh While They Cry On Saturday’ – Oyetola Tells APC Supporters

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, has expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will defeat Governor Ademola Adeleke in Saturday’s Osun State governorship election.

Naija News reports that Oyetola, a former governor of the state, spoke on Thursday at the APC mega rally in Osogbo, where he urged residents to vote for the party’s governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji.

The minister, who lost his re-election bid to Adeleke in the 2022 governorship election, said the turnout at the rally demonstrated the strength of the APC in the state.

“I think today is a day of joy and we are grateful that today met us alive and well. You all have seen how our party is. The APC has followers,” Oyetola said.

The former governor also took a swipe at the opposition, alleging that one of the rival parties had cancelled its final campaign rally.

“They have cancelled their final rally because they are thoughtless. Now let us ensure that Oyebamiji is the one you all will vote for,” he said.

He urged voters to compare the candidates presented by the parties before deciding who should govern the state.

“On Saturday, who will you vote for? Look at who they field and who we field. If you close your eyes, who will you vote for?” he asked supporters.

Oyetola appealed to eligible voters to turn out in large numbers and cast their ballots for the APC candidate.

He further stated, “Because of time, I want us to remember the fact that voting on Saturday is a must for all of us.

“And for those people that have come of voting age, please ensure that you take your card to the polling unit and ensure you look for the insignia of a broom.”

He further instructed supporters to identify the APC logo on the ballot paper and vote for the party.

“Thumbprint where you find a broom and by God’s grace we will all laugh this coming Saturday,” Oyetola said.

The minister predicted victory for the APC, saying the outcome of the election would favour Oyebamiji.

“We will laugh while they will cry when we finish voting on Saturday,” he said.