Osun Speaker Seeks IGP Probe Over Alleged Threat Video Against Him

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, has called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, to investigate an alleged threat to his life following an incident involving the Executive Chairman of Odo Otin Local Government, Adewale Adeyinka, in Okuku.

Naija News reports that Egbedun made the call in a statement issued on Wednesday, where he narrated what he said transpired after receiving a distress call from the council chairman.

According to the Speaker, Adeyinka contacted him while he was returning from the House of Assembly after a World Press Conference, saying he was being followed by a three-vehicle convoy.

“He informed me that he was being pursued by a three-vehicle convoy,” Egbedun said.

The Speaker said he advised Adeyinka to immediately return to the Okuku Divisional Police Station for protection.

“I thereafter proceeded towards Okuku with my convoy and security personnel. By the time we arrived, the Chairman had gained entry into the police station,” he said.

Egbedun said he later learnt that two men had been apprehended by members of the public outside the station and that a firearm was allegedly recovered from them.

He said he intervened to prevent the situation from escalating into mob violence.

“Concerned that the situation could degenerate into mob action, I immediately instructed my Chief Detail to take the two men away from the crowd and place them in official custody,” he said.

Suspects Handed Over To DSS

The Speaker said he subsequently directed that the two men be taken to Osogbo and handed over to the Department of State Services alongside the firearm reportedly recovered from them.

“The suspects have since been handed over to the appropriate security authorities. It is now the responsibility of the relevant agencies to establish the facts surrounding the incident,” Egbedun said.

He called for a “thorough, impartial and professional investigation” to establish the identities of the suspects, the circumstances surrounding the firearm and ammunition reportedly recovered, and the ownership and purpose of the vehicles allegedly involved in the pursuit.

The Speaker also dismissed what he described as false accounts being circulated on social media by some political actors in Odo Otin.

“I will not be drawn into the false narratives and deliberate misinformation being circulated by desperate political actors seeking to distort what actually transpired,” he said.

Egbedun maintained that security agencies should be allowed to investigate the matter and establish the facts.

Speaker Links Incident To Alleged Threat

The lawmaker further linked the development to a separate viral video which he said contained threats against him and members of his party.

“This incident once again reinforces the urgent need for the Inspector General of Police to investigate the viral threat video against me and other members of my party,” he said.

Egbedun said political rivalry should not be allowed to degenerate into intimidation or violence.

“Political differences must never become a justification for violence, intimidation, threats or attempts to endanger human lives,” he added.

The Speaker said he remained committed to peace, democratic values and the rule of law in Osun State.

“I will not be intimidated by threats, intimidation or acts of violence. I will continue to stand for peace, justice and the democratic rights of our people,” Egbedun said.

He urged political actors to resolve disagreements through dialogue, elections and other lawful democratic processes.

Earlier on Wednesday, Egbedun said his lawyers had submitted a petition to the Inspector-General of Police over an alleged threat against him by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ifelodun/Boripe/Odo Otin Federal Constituency in the 2027 election, Francis Eniade.