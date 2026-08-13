Osun Shooting: Arrested Suspect Alleges APC Candidate Hired Him

A man arrested by security operatives in connection with an incident involving the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, has alleged that he was hired by the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate for the Ifelodun, Boripe and Odo-Otin Federal Constituency, Francis Eniade.

The suspect, who was reportedly apprehended wearing a police uniform and carrying a firearm, made the allegation during an interrogation captured in a video reviewed by SaharaReporters.

During questioning, the handcuffed suspect admitted that he fired the weapon twice and said he had accompanied Eniade to the location where the incident occurred.

The allegations against Eniade have not been independently verified.

Asked about the firearm recovered from him, the suspect initially said it belonged to him and later referred to another individual in connection with its ownership.

“The gun belongs to me. My office owns it and I’m the one using,” he said.

When pressed further, he added, “I own it. But it belongs to Ayodeji Onayemisi.”

The suspect also claimed that he brought the firearm from Lagos.

“I brought it from Lagos State, I won’t lie to you,” he said.

Asked how many times he discharged the weapon, he admitted firing two shots.

According to him, he believed at the time that occupants of a vehicle in the area were attempting to attack them.

The suspect repeatedly told interrogators that he was working with Eniade.

“I follow Eniade,” he said.

When asked what he was doing at the location, he claimed he worked for the APC candidate at his residence and had been hired to accompany the group.

“I follow Eniade, but I don’t know anybody, I was only hired,” he said.

He further claimed that a black sport utility vehicle had passed Eniade’s vehicle and that Eniade’s Personal Assistant, whom he identified as Taiwo, questioned why the SUV was being pursued.

“I know that the car was speeding, and a black SUV passed Eniade. His PA was saying why would Eniade be chasing that SUV,” the suspect alleged.

Security operatives also questioned the suspect about why he was dressed in a police uniform and apparently presenting himself as a police officer.

He claimed he belonged to an organisation he identified as “NFS” and insisted that the group had members in Osun State.

“Yes, there is NFS in Osun,” he said.

The suspect, however, declined to provide specific information about where the organisation operated in the state.

The development comes after Egbedun announced that his lawyers had submitted a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, over an alleged threat against him by Eniade.

Speaking with journalists in Osogbo on Wednesday, the Speaker said the petition was not motivated by political persecution or vendetta.

He said the action was intended to protect lives, uphold the law and preserve the integrity of the democratic process.

Egbedun also raised concerns over statements attributed to Senator Francis Fadahunsi and Eniade, alleging that the remarks threatened opposition members and supporters.

The Speaker appealed to residents to remain calm ahead of Saturday’s governorship election and urged eligible voters to participate without fear.

He particularly called on supporters of Governor Ademola Adeleke to come out and vote peacefully on August 15.