Osun Election: ‘If APC Does Not Expel Fadahunsi, They Are Collectively Responsible’ – Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has opined that the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to expel the lawmaker representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, over his comment urging supporters to kill Accord Party members means they are collectively responsible.

Naija News recalls that Fadahunsi was spotted in a viral video telling his supporters to kill any member of the Accord Party they see ahead of the August 15, 2026, governorship election in the state.

Reacting to the development, Adebayo, while featuring as a guest in an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’ on Thursday, condemned all forms of violence and inflammatory language in public life, calling for responsible leadership.

Adebayo also called for the immediate expulsion of Fadahunsi.

He said, “What I think on a broader scale is that I condemn the statement credited to the Senator, and I condemn the general use of violence in public life.

“I expect the All Progressives Congress, APC, to expel Fadahunsi and any of these people. If they don’t, they are collectively responsible.

“As for the police, they don’t need to tell us what they are doing. We just need to see the man in court. That is how we know that you are actually taking action.”