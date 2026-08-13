Osun Election: ‘We Will Make Fadahunsi Example, Impunity Must End’ – Amnesty Int’l Vows

Amnesty International Nigeria has vowed to use the case of Senator Francis Fadahunsi as an example in its campaign against impunity and inflammatory statements by politicians ahead of elections.

The rights organisation said it would ensure that politicians who make statements capable of encouraging electoral violence are held accountable.

Fadahunsi, who represents Osun East Senatorial District, has been at the centre of controversy following a viral video in which he was allegedly heard directing his supporters to “kill” members of the Accord Party ahead of Saturday’s Osun State governorship election, Naija News reports.

The Accord Party is fielding the incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke, as its candidate.

Fadahunsi, however, has denied calling for physical attacks on members of the opposition party, insisting that the video was edited to distort what he actually said.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, the Country Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, condemned the remarks attributed to the senator.

Sanusi said the organisation would use the controversy to challenge what it described as the culture of impunity among politicians who make inflammatory statements during election campaigns.

“We are going to use him as an example because this is the first time. We had so many other terrible politicians say terrible things ahead of elections, but this one is exceptional,” Sanusi said.

He added, “A situation whereby somebody came out on record saying ‘kill them wherever you find them’, I believe that that person does not deserve any peace again because advocacy of hatred is a crime under international law as well as Nigerian laws.”

Sanusi said Amnesty International would not allow such statements to go without consequences.

“Therefore, we are going to use this man as an example to show that the impunity by Nigerian politicians cannot continue and we cannot tolerate it again; the people have to hold them to account if the government could not do that,” he said.

The rights group also disclosed plans to begin an international campaign to expose politicians accused of advocating electoral violence.

Sanusi said the campaign would involve naming and shaming politicians in countries where Amnesty International operates.

“We will do an international name-and-shame of those advocating for electoral violence. Amnesty International has branches in 150 countries.

“We will ensure they are named and shamed in those countries and alert their governments to how dangerous these people are,” he said.

According to him, holding politicians accountable for statements capable of provoking violence would send a strong warning ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said such action would also contribute to the promotion of peaceful, credible and accountable elections in Nigeria.

The controversy came to a head on Wednesday when Fadahunsi was interrogated by the Osun State Police Command at its headquarters in Osogbo over the viral video.

The senator later addressed journalists and maintained that he was not calling for the physical killing of Accord Party members.

Fadahunsi explained that he was referring to using votes to “kill” the Accord Party politically in the August 15 governorship election.

He also insisted that his comments had been taken out of context and that the viral video did not accurately represent his intention.