Osun Election: ‘Fadahunsi’s Comment Not A Metaphor’ – Says ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of treating the upcoming Osun State governorship election, scheduled for August 15, 2026, as a “do-or-die affair“.

Speaking on Wednesday during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time, the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, alleged that the APC is prepared to employ extreme tactics to secure victory at the polls.

Naija News reports that Abdullahi made the allegation while reacting to a viral video involving the lawmaker representing Osun East Senatorial District, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, who was captured telling his supporters to “go and kill” members of the Accord Party ahead of the election.

‘Fadahunsi’s Comment Was Not Metaphor’

Although Senator Fadahunsi later issued a clarification, insisting he was quoted out of context and only meant defeating the Accord Party politically at the ballot box, the ADC spokesman rejected his defence.

According to Abdullahi, the lawmaker’s instruction was explicit and should not be swept under the carpet as mere political rhetoric.

“The Osun election is a do-or-die affair to the APC. Senator Fadahunsi’s ‘go and kill them’ comment was not a metaphor,” Abdullahi insisted.

The ADC spokesman went further to hold President Bola Tinubu responsible for the senator’s aggressive statements, arguing that such comments stem from the leadership’s body language.

Abdullahi claimed that political figures feel empowered to make inflammatory remarks because of the precedents set at the top level of power.

“I don’t blame the senator for saying what he said; I blame the president because he got his authorisation from the president,” Abdullahi stated.

He added, “President Tinubu has said all is fair in politics, and that means you can kill, steal, or do whatever it takes to deliver victory.”