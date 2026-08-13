‘Osun Battle Is Between Tinubu And Adeleke’ – Dele Momodu

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dele Momodu, has asserted that the August 15, 2026 gubernatorial election in Osun State is a battle between incumbent Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the governorship election is keenly contested, with Adeleke seeking a second term in office and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, emerging as one of his major challengers.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’, Momodu said the APC does not have the political strength to match Adeleke in Osun State.

The former presidential aspirant argued that the real contest is between Governor Adeleke and the influence of the Tinubu-led presidency.

He said, “The battle in Osun is not a contest between Adeleke and the APC; it is between Adeleke and President Bola Tinubu. APC is no match for Adeleke in Osun.

“Everybody agrees on that. They can make all the noise and hullabaloo, but I can tell you today that even the presidency knows. I have a lot of friends in APC; they know they cannot match Ademola Adeleke.”

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, has accused Adeleke of allegedly introducing political violence into the Ife/Ijesa axis ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Fadahunsi made the allegation on Wednesday while addressing a press conference in Osogbo, a day after Adeleke called for his immediate arrest over alleged incitement of supporters to kill members of the ruling Accord Party.

The senator criticised Adeleke for allegedly failing to prevent politically motivated violence and killings, which he claimed had spread to Osun East.

Fadahunsi alleged that about 30 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had been killed in the state within the past month in what he described as orchestrated attacks aimed at intimidating opposition supporters and preventing them from voting.

He said, “Adeleke created terrorism from Ede into Osun East, the stronghold of APC, for us to be destabilised, so that people will not go out en masse to cast their votes.”