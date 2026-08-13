Osun: They Want To Start Arresting Our People – Davido Raises Alarm

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has claimed that there are plans to arrest members of the Accord Party ahead of the governorship election in Osun State on Saturday.

Naija News reports that Davido made the allegation in a post shared on his official 𝕏 handle on Thursday, urging party members and supporters to remain vigilant and stay safe.

The singer insisted that, irrespective of the opposition’s plans, the Accord Party, on whose platform his uncle and incumbent Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, is seeking re-election, was heading for victory.

“Accord members, stay safe! Just got intel, the next few hours they want to start arresting our people for nothing!

“The plan cannot work! Stay safe! Mount your guard! We are coasting to victory,” Davido wrote.

His allegation comes amid heightened security concerns and political tension in Osun State in the build-up to the governorship election.

There have been allegations of violence and intimidation involving political supporters, while rival parties have continued to trade accusations over the tense political atmosphere in the state.

Adeleke had also alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress was using federal institutions to intimidate his supporters ahead of the poll.

The APC has, however, denied allegations that it plans to deploy federal might to influence the election’s outcome.